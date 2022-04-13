Derry Girls: Fans react to Liam Neeson's RUC officer cameo being asked 'How many Catholic officers are in the RUC?'
Last night's first episode of Derry Girls caused an explosion on social media after the shock cameo appearance of Liam Neeson as a police Inspector in the RUC.
The Oscar-nominated Ballymena-born actor, 69, played a police Inspector in the returning Channel 4 sitcom, questioning the show’s main characters about a burglary at their school.
The show’s creator Lisa McGee tweeted after the episode that they had a code name for Liam Neeson on set which was “the big fella”, a secret she admitted was arguably quite “easily cracked”.
“What an honour to have him in our wee show,” she added. “Our very own Northern Star.”
The show, set in Derry in the 1990s, returned for the first episode of its third and final season on Tuesday.
Lisa McGee has previously confirmed that the third series of the comedy will be the last.
Twitter hit a crescendo after the episode aired with praise and shock from fans about the hilarity of the storyline.
More from the News Letter on Derry Girls
Where can I watch Derry Girls? Is Derry Girls season 3 on Netflix or All4 - and what time is Derry Girls on?
Derry Girls: Fans reaction to Liam Neeson cameo as RUC Inspector
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, 10:48