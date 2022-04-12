Derry Girls is finally back on our screens, with the first episode of the latest series airing on Channel 4 tonight.

It's hard to believe, but the last time we sat down to watch season 2 was back in July, 2019.

The highly anticipated season 3, is also set to be the last, with creator Lisa McGee taking to social media in 2021 to share the news stating,

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story: following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phrase - which was a small, magical window of time."

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will forever be proud of everything it's achieved. I'd like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4 - the channel I grew up watching, the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.

Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guide someday, but for now this is it for us and we're excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the final season of Derry Girls.

Where can I watch Derry Girls? Is Derry Girls season 3 on Netflix or All4 - and what time is Derry Girls on?

Where can I watch Derry Girls?

Season 3 of Derry Girls will kick off on Channel 4, on Tuesday nights starting on April 12th at 9:15PM.

What time is Derry Girls on?

Derry Girls will be on Channel 4 on Tuesday nights at 9:15PM.

Many viewers expected the show to start at 9:00PM, but due to the Celebrity Great British Bake Off, which is on beforehand, it will air at 9:15PM.

Is Derry Girls season 3 on All4?

You can watch Derry Girls season 3 on All4 after the episodes have aired on Channel 4.

All4 is completely free to watch, all you need to do is register to the free streaming service.

The All4 app is available to watch on Android, iOS, Chromecast, Sky and Virgin Media.

Is Derry Girls season 3 on Netflix?

Derry Girls season 3 is not yet on Netflix, however, you can catch up on season 1 and 2 of the show here.

How can you watch Derry Girls season 3 outside of the UK?

Currently, there is no way to watch Derry Girls season 3 outside of the UK without a VPN.

Netflix has not yet announced when season 3 will be available, but it is expected that the streaming service will be able to show season 3 in the USA, Australia and Canada sometime this summer.