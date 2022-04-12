Where is Derry Girls filmed? Here are 6 Derry Girls filming locations you can visit in Northern Ireland.

It's hard to believe, but the last time we sat down to watch a new season of Derry Girls was back in July, 2019.

With season 3 airing on Channel 4 tonight, many people are asking where Derry Girls is filmed?

Here's a list of six filming locations for Derry Girls across Northern Ireland.

St Mary's University and Hunterhouse College, Belfast

Although Our Lady Immaculate College is a fictional school, scenes were filmed at Hunterhouse College in Belfast, which is an all-girls school in the south of the city.

Scenes were also shot at St Mary's University on the Falls Road, in west Belfast.

Smithfield Market, Belfast

A popular shopping spot in Belfast, Smithfield Market has been attracting shoppers for over two hundred years.

The market features in a shopping scene in Derry Girls and fans will find it is easy to visit.

Located in the centre of Belfast on Winetavern Street, near the Cathedral Quarter, the market has a variety of items on offer from antiques and collectibles, to boxing gear and freshly made donuts.

John Longs Fish Restaurant, Belfast

Fancy ordering a fish supper at Fionnulas Fish and Chips?

The real location of the chip shop is based in John Longs Fish Restaurant in Belfast, located at 39 Athol Street, near to the Europa Hotel.

It has been serving up battered fish supers in the city since 1914 and is still going strong today.

Limewood Street, Londonderry

One of the most iconic scenes from Derry Girls is the walk up the steep hill to and from school.

You can recreate this with your friends on Limewood Street in Londonderry, where the scene is filmed.

Featuring great views of the city and being a popular scene showcased in the show, it's a great place for fans to stop for a selfie.

Barry's Amusement Park, now Curry's Fun Park, Portrush

A summer staple for many families in Northern Ireland, Barry's Amusement Park, which is now called Curry's Fun Park, is expected to make an appearance in season 3.

Fans spotted the cast filming at this iconic location in autumn 2021 when filming for season 3.

The popular amusement park was closed down in 2021, but has since reopened after being bought over by the Curry family, owners of Curry's Fun Park in Salthill, Galway.

Derry Girls Mural, Orchard Street, Londonderry

Although not featured as a filming location, this popular mural in the heart of Londonderry, depicts the cast of Derry Girls, featuring Erin Quinn, Orla McCool, Clare Devlin, Michelle Mallon, and James Maguire.

The mural was completed by UV Arts, and is located on the side of Badger’s Bar and Restaurant, opposite the Foyleside shopping centre.

It's now a popular destination for fans of the show to snap a quick selfie after viewing other locations throughout the city.