The third and final series of Derry Girls will kick off on Channel 4 tonight.

The award winning comedy sitcom follows the lives of five teenagers as they navigate life growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.

Starring Nicola Coughlan, Louise Harland, and Dylan Llwellyn, many fans have asked what year Derry Girls is set in and if the story is based on real life events?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything you need to know about when Derry Girls is set and if it is based on a true story.

When is Derry Girls set?

Derry Girls is set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s against the backdrop of political unrest, known as the The Troubles.

In the 1990s peace was on the horizon, with the signing of the Ceasefire of 1994 and the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Derry Girls: When is Derry Girls set? Here's what year Derry Girls is set in and if it's based on a true story.

Derry Girls captures this, following the lives of five teens, including the 'wee English fella', as they navigate school, parties and love interests during this time of uncertainty across the province.

The show resonates with many in Northern Ireland, whether they grew up in the 90's or not, as local slang, mannerisms and historic events are showcased in every episode.

Where is Derry Girls set and filmed?

Derry Girls is set in Derry, Londonderry and the show is filmed on locations across Northern Ireland, including Belfast.

What year is Derry Girls set in?

Season 1 of Derry Girls is set in 1994, season 2 is set in 1995 and season 3 is expected to be set in 1996.

Although some references, such as the Omagh bomb at the end of season 1 happened in 1998, the timeline is not always linear.

Is Derry Girls based on a true story?

Whilst the season is not directly based on a true story it was inspired by the writer Lisa McGee's experience of growing up and does cover real life events that happened in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

Lisa McGee commented on her inspiration for the series, speaking to the Guardian, she said,

“The fact that if you’re a woman and you write, it has to be a true story, basically. But I don’t mind talking about it because obviously some of it is very much my life.”

Many of the events showcased in the series are based on real events, such as the 1994 ceasefire, President Clinton's visit and Omagh bombing reference at the end of season 1.

One of the reasons for Derry Girl's popularity in Northern Ireland is the familiarity it has to many people's experience growing up, whatever their background.