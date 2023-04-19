Derry Girls last episode.jpg

In a Tweet she says: "The only Bafta decided by public vote.

"We're up against some big hitters but if our finale was your tv moment of the year gis a vote here #DerryGirls https://publicvote.bafta.org/po-cruises-memorable-moment”.

The latest in a series of nominations is the BAFTA TV Memorable Moment Award, for the emotive finale looking back at the Good Friday Agreement.

In another Tweet and giving a snapshot of the scene which had been nominated, BAFTA said: "We join the gang as their coming of age coincides with the Good Friday Agreement referendum.

"Until this point in the show, the Troubles served as a backdrop to their everyday lives but here we see our beloved characters placing a vote for peace and stepping out of the polling station into an unknown future.

"These final scenes are intercut with archival footage of political figures such as SDLP leader and peacemaker John Hume alongside fellow Derry citizens at the euphoric moment it was announced that a resounding 71.1 per cent of people in Northern Ireland voted yes for the Agreement."