Eamonn Holmes: King of Breakfast TV due back on air after major back operation and 'living in constant pain'

The broadcaster is due to once again be live on air from next week, according to GB News after being forced to take a four month break from the channel to recover from a major back operation.

Announcing the news, Eamonn's co-presenter Isabel Webster said: "He's the king of breakfast TV, and he's back and returning to his throne.

"Set your alarms, Eamonn Holmes back on GB News Breakfast from the 9th of January at 6am."

Eamonn, 64, had been forced to take time off when he underwent an operation due to living in constant pain.

Prior to that he had been updating his followers on social media about his battle with chronic pain.

And he has previously opened up about his recovery following his operation, describing it as "hellish".

He had been hoping to return to work before the New Year but was forced to delay his return after a fall down the stairs left him with a fractured shoulder.

"It was a massive setback," the presenter admitted in November, adding: "But day by day I'm improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side."

Speaking of his return, he said: "I can't wait to get back to work at GB News and do what I love most, presenting the news and discussing the issues of the day alongside Isabel with our wonderful viewers and listeners.

"I can't say a big enough thank you to everyone who has sent me lovely messages, they've really cheered me up and kept me going."

"One thing I've noticed is just how many other people out there are suffering from chronic pain, and I am determined to keep speaking up on their behalf.

"Also, I really must say a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff who have been looking after me. They all are amazing. God bless."

News of his return comes after the recent death of his mother in November, 2022.

At the time a heartbroken Eamonn Holmes was unable to travel to Belfast for her funeral and was forced to speak virtually to those assembled in Saint Patrick’s Church, Donegall Street before the funeral of his ‘beautiful mum’.

