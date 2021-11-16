Earthquake in Scotland with magnitude of 3.1 felt in Ballycastle

According to the United States Geological Survey the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1, happened just before 2am.

More than 30 people reported the tremor, from as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland, the BBC are reporting.

According to the United States Geological Survey its epicentre was about 11 miles (18km) north west of Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, and 88 miles (142km) north west of Glasgow.

The agency said the quake happened six miles (10km) below the Earth’s surface.

Rosemary Neagle, who lives on a farm in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgilphead, told the BBC that the noise of the tremor was so loud that she initially thought something had exploded in one of her sheds.

She told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It kept on intensifying and the house vibrated. It rumbled on for about 10 seconds afterwards, so it was quite frightening.

“I have experienced them before here but never to that extent. The house has never shook like that in the past.”

Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude happening on the mainland once every three years on average.

AND, according to the Irish National Seismic Network in the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies: “On the 16th of November 2021 at 01:44 UTC a magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred in Western Scotland.

“The earthquake located with a depth of approximately 6 km and is indicated by the red circle in the map below.

“There have been reports of the event being felt in Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

