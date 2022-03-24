Easter 2022: When is Easter? Here are the dates of Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday in 2022.

Easter Sunday is happening later than usual this year.

The date of the holiday usually occurs in late March or early April, but this year it's happening a lot later than usual.

Here's when Easter Sunday falls in 2022 and why it's so late this year explained.

When is Easter 2022?

Easter Sunday will fall on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Traditions for Easter Sunday include Easter egg hunts, egg rolling, Easter bonnets and indulging in the foods you gave up over Lent.

When is Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Good Friday falls on Friday, April 15th, with Easter Monday taking place the day after Easter Sunday on April 18th.

Why is Easter so late this year?

Easter is so late this year because it cannot take place until the Sunday after the first full moon, called the Paschal Moon.

This year the Paschal Moon will fall on Saturday April 16, which is why Easter is happening on Sunday 17, as it's the first Sunday.

The date of Easter changes depending on Eastern and Western Christianity.

In the Eastern Christian churches, 14 days are added onto the date, so this year Eastern Christian churches will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 24.

What bank holidays do we get in Northern Ireland at Easter?

In Northern Ireland we get both Good Friday and Easter Monday off as a bank holiday, giving us a long four day weekend.

This year Good Friday will fall on April 15, with Easter Monday falling the day after Easter Sunday on April 18th.