The period of Lent is an important time in the Christian calendar which takes place before the festival of Easter.

Often associated with people, 'giving up something for lent,' it begins after Pancake Day, with the date changing every year.

So, what is Lent, when will it take place this year and why does the date always change?

When is Lent 2022?

Lent officially begins this year on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

It starts the day after Pancake Day, which will take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The first day of Lent is also the celebration of Ash Wednesday, where many Christians will attend church services or receive ashes.

What is Lent?

Lent lasts for 40 days and represents the 40 days and nights that Jesus spent fasting in the desert.

To celebrate, many Christians observe Lent by fasting or giving up certain foods or luxury items.

Some Christian denominations will give up meat over Lent, either for the full 40 days or just on Fridays.

The traditions of Lent vary, with members of the Eastern Christian church abstaining from animal products like meat, dairy and eggs.

When is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, so will fall on the same day - Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Ash Wednesday celebrations differ depending on the Christian denomination you are part of, with some churches anointing the congregation with ashes on the forehead in the shape of a cross, and others celebrating with a church service.

Why are the dates of Lent different every year?

Lent falls on a different date every year, simply because Easter Sunday is held on a different date every year.

Easter and Lent are known as floating holidays, meaning their dates always change.

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon that falls just after the Spring Equinox on March, 21.

In 2022, the full moon after March 21 takes place on April 16, which means Easter Sunday will fall the next day on Sunday, April 17.

Lent always begins 46 days before Easter Sunday, so this year it will begin on Wednesday, March 2.

What do people give up for Lent?

As well as fasting, Christians around the world give up something for 40 days during the period of Lent.

Some common things that people will give up during Lent include:

- Eating meat

- Eating any animal products

- Social media

- Alcohol

- Smoking

- Watching TV

- Eating chocolate

- Ordering takeaway food