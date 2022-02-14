Even though the clocks go forward every year, it always seem to creep up on us.

Nowadays, our smartphones and laptops update themselves, but we still need to manually change the clocks in our house.

We wouldn't want you to get caught out and lose an extra hour.

So, to help remind you, we've put together everything you need to know about the clocks going forward this year and most importantly why.

When do the clocks go forward in 2022?

This year, the clocks will go forward at 1am on the last Sunday of March.

This year that will fall on Sunday, March 27.

This means that we will move into British Summer Time (BST) giving us lighter evenings and mornings.

The clocks always change on a weekend, in the early hours, to prevent any disruption for schools and businesses.

When did the clocks go back?

The clocks went back on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Why do we change the clocks?

The idea behind British Summer Time was to save electricity and get people outside during the summer months.

British Summer Time came about in 1916, with the idea being proposed by builder William Willett.

Willett was “incensed at the ‘waste’ of daylight in the summer after riding his horse through Chislehurst and Petts Wood and finding no one about, as they were still fast asleep.

Sadly, Willett did not live to see British Summer Time in action as he passed away in 1915.