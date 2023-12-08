Edgar Graham: rising star of unionism remembered on anniversary of murder

​The 40th anniversary of Edgar Graham’s murder has been marked with a memorial tribute at Parliament Buildings.

UUP marking Edgar Graham murder anniversary 2023. L-R: Mike Nesbitt; Jill Macauley; Dermot Nesbitt; Doug Beattie; John Stewart and Robin Swann

Led by UUP leader and former Stormont minister Dermot Nesbitt, a wreath was laid in memory of the Queen’s law lecturer and rising star within unionist politics who was shot dead by IRA gunmen close to the university in 1983.

The 29-year-old was an Ulster Unionist MLA for South Belfast.

Mr Graham was shot outside the university’s library after being approached by a gunman and an accomplice. He had been talking to his party colleague Dermot Nesbitt at the time.

Former UUP Stormont minister Dermot Nesbitt and UUP chair Jill Macauley

Although two people were later convicted of withholding information, no one has ever been convicted of the murder.

Mr Graham had graduated from Queen’s before continuing his studies at Oxford where he became involved with the Conservative Party.

As well as being appointed chairman of the Young Unionists, he was in demand as a speaker at Unionist Associations across Norther Ireland.

In a statement released following the wreath-laying at Stormont yestereday, UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Edgar Graham was a barrister, an educator, and a politician. A son, a brother, a friend and a colleague. He was the sum of the whole and far more than just a rising star in the Ulster Unionist Party.

Edgar Graham

“Edgar was never to see life into his 30s, reach his full potential, or be all he could be. Sadly, he was cruelly murdered, aged just 29, on the 7th of December 1983 – 40 years ago today.

“I never knew Edgar Graham. I can never fully appreciate the pain suffered by his family from that fateful day till now.

"All I can do is remember the man, his memory and his legacy. In doing so, I challenge those who took his life so needlessly and those who today still justify this terrible act.”

Mr Beattie added: “Each year, the Ulster Unionist Party holds the Edgar Graham Memorial Public Speaking Competition. In doing so, we ‘keep alive the light of justice’ by allowing young people to explore their ability to communicate ideas and thoughts through public speaking.

“Today, we continue to remember Edgar and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends who lost a loved one far too soon.”

According to the book ‘Lost Lives’, the terrorists carried clipboards and mingled with students until they approached Mr Graham from behind and fired several shots.

In a social media post on Thursday, current Alliance South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “Today those of us who have to privilege of representing South Belfast remember someone who was denied that opportunity, Edgar Graham, on the 40th anniversary of his murder.

"Whatever our differences, in his and others’ memory we must ensure democracy triumphs over darkness.”

Also on social media, former Irish foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan said: “Edgar Graham was a talented barrister & law lecturer gunned down in cold blood 40 years ago today at 11 in the morning within the grounds of Queen’s University between lectures. He was much respected by his students & wider community in Belfast. Rest in peace.”

In a statement marking the anniversary, TUV leader Jim Allister said he “had the privilege to know Edgar quite well from our university days,” and added: “His brutal murder 40 years ago ranks among the most calculated and cruel of the IRA.

"I’m in little doubt that his prestigious talent as an up and coming Unionist leader made him a target for IRA terrorists who could not compete with his intellectual articulation of the unionist and anti-terrorist case.”

Mr Graham was a strong supporters of the use of so-called ‘supergrasses’ in the effort to put more terrorists behind bars.

This had the effort of making him unpopular with some within unionist circles, as well as making him a target for the IRA.

At an inquest hearing, coroner James Elliot said: “Mr Graham was well known as a brilliant scholar and lecturer and played a prominent part in the political life of the community.

“No doubt his skill and advocacy were a great thorn in the flesh of some people who did not agree with his views and who tragically did not feel fit to meet him in a democratic forum.

“Instead, they chose to terminate his life in this cowardly fashion.”