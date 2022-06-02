Emergency pandemic group re-established

Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey made the announcement as SSE Airtricity revealed a 42.7% increase in gas prices from July 1.

Ms Hargey said she is barred from bidding for funding for measures to alleviate the crisis by the absence of a Stormont Executive.

The DUP is refusing to nominate ministers until the UK government takes action on the NI Protocol.

Deirdre Hargey

Speaking following a visit to the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action (NICVA), Ms Hargey said the emergencies leadership group allows the community and voluntary sector to work with her department to look at interventions on the ground.

“I think the same urgency (as during Covid) needs to be applied to the crisis that we now find ourselves in around the cost of living and the same energy and attention needs to be taken to that,” she said.

The group also includes NICVA, the Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma and Older People’s Commissioner Eddie Lynch.

Ms Hargey added: “We have £420 million here that we could release today if we had a functioning Executive, so I think the focus of all politicians and everyone who was elected a few weeks ago needs to get back round the table and reform an Executive.

“I have been working to make bids for that money in order to look at new energy schemes that we could roll out, to look at discretionary support and putting more money in to help people in financial crisis but in the absence of an Executive, that creates an obstacle in terms of unlocking that money.”