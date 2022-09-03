EuroMillions Results: UK ticket-holder wins £110M EuroMillions jackpot - check winning lottery numbers for Friday’s £110 million jackpot - and if it’s you
Last night's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at an impressive £25 million - here's the winning numbers.
The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, September 6.
The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.
The EuroMillions prize came in at a spectacular £110 million.
Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw
What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, September 2?
The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.
The winning numbers are: 07, 12, 13, 20 and 45
The Lucky Stars are: 03 and 12
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.
What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, September 2?
The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.
The winning code was: HBJD 99886