Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Tuesday, September 6.

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a spectacular £110 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions draw

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Friday, September 2?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 07, 12, 13, 20 and 45

The £110 million prize has been won

The Lucky Stars are: 03 and 12

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Friday, September 2?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.