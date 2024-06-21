Female minister breaks silence on 'outrageous' misogynistic abuse from within church family

Rev Mairisine Stanfield of First Bangor Presbyterian

Several emotive issues have been raised at the Presbyterian general assembly taking place in Belfast, including a disturbing claim of misogynistic abuse of a candidate for the position of moderator.

Ahead of new moderator, Rt Rev Dr Richard Murray, being officially installed yesterday afternoon, Rev Mairisine Stanfield spoke publicly for the first time about the ordeal she endured after first putting her name forward for the top post in 2019.

The First Bangor Presbyterian minister described the abuse, both verbal and written, as “outrageous”.

Addressing the hundreds of ministers and church elders in attendance as they debated a ‘conscience clause’, Rev Stanfield said she fears for the future unity of the PCI.

“What I do not want to see is the division of this denomination. It concerns me greatly that we are on such a trajectory,” she said.

“This is the first time that I have been able to publicly say, that when I allowed my name to go forward for moderator for the very first time, the amount of abuse, both verbally and by letter, that I received from members of this house was outrageous.

“So these words ‘grace’ and ‘humility’ are vitally important. We are God’s people, we are brothers and sisters in Christ, are we not?”

Rev Stanfield said she respected those who do not hold a “similar Biblical position” on the ordination of female ministers, and added: “But I expect respect. I do not expect to be called the ‘Whore of Babylon’. I do not.”

Rev Mairisine Stanfield - PCI general assembly

Rev Stanfield also said that females being ordained or licensed have a feeling of being “second or third class citizens in the life of this denomination”.

There was a warm round of applause following her emotive contribution, and also for the supportive response from the assembly clerk, Rev Trevor Gribben, who said: “Mairisine’s speech does not simply pass into the ether. I think I probably speak for this whole house when I say, that if any member of this house referred to Mairisine in that way, or abused her, then that was simply wrong.”

The PCI general assembly finishes today.

Also on the agenda yesterday was the radical shake-up of the church mission and ministry.

Following an extensive consultation process, the assembly voted in favour of a “comprehensive reconfiguration of ministry across the island of Ireland”.

Speaking during the debate, a former moderator, Very Rev Dr William Henry, said that what was being proposed “should be seen as a launchpad that can guide and help the church move forward in her God-given mission”.

Opening the debate, the deputy clerk of the general assembly, Rev Dr David Allen, highlighted a lack of ministers to fill vacancies, with a shortfall of 75 forecast by 2027, and that the PCI has lost around 20% of contributing families in recent years.

Dr Allen said: “Many of us will know these things, and we may think that these are the main things about Reconfiguration of Ministry, and that our main priority is to manage decline, like a business closing unprofitable factories or shops, and concentrating resources on the ones that are doing well.”

