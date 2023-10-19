Film premiere in Belfast dedicated to late News Letter and Guardian journalist Henry McDonald

A film premiere in Belfast on Thursday night was dedicated to News Letter political editor and former Guardian correspondent Henry McDonald, who died earier this year.

Belfast journalist Henry McDonald. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The new documentary – On Resistance Street – explores the role of music in the fight against bigoty during the punk era.​

The screening at the Queen’s Film Theatre was followed by a Q&A session with music icon Terri Hooley, who also stars in the film.

Directed by Richard David, the film includes a section dedicated to the Northern Ireland punk scene during the Troubles.Mr McDonald, who grew up in the Markets area of south Belfast, and was a punk in his youth, died in February at the age of 57.

During his career he also worked at the Sunday Times and BBC.Members of punk outfit Stiff Little Fingers also took part in the documentary which was shot in Belfast, England and New York.

On Resistance Street also examines the impact of the ‘Rock Against Racism’ movement in the 1970s – and features the music of bands such as the clash.Director Richard David has described the documentary as being a film "about the way people connect via music and oppose the forces of hate".He added: "People can develop opposition to things like Fascism and racism as individuals, but it is only when they connect collectively, that such opposition becomes socially valid.

"Music still has the power to forge those vital connections."

Mr McDonald joined the News Letter as political editor in February 2022.