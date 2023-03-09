News you can trust since 1737
'Fly high baby Frank we love you' tribute as friends rally around family of one-year-old crash victim Frank McIlduff

Friends baby Frank McIlduff’s family have rallied around the one-year-old’s grieving relatives following the road tragedy in Moira on Wednesday.

By Mark Rainey and PA
34 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 2:23pm

The baby boy is understood to have been in a pram being pushed by his grandmother when they were struck by a lorry on Meeting Street around 1.40pm.

Police have said a woman aged in her 60s is being treated in hospital.

Frank was described as a “precious son” and “much-loved grandson” in a death notice released on Thursday.

Flowers left at the scene in Moira where baby Frank McIlduff was killed in a road collision on Wednesday.
In a poignant Facebook message, a relative of the child said: “Fly high Baby Frank we love you can’t believe this is happening wee man.”

One friend replied, “My heart is breaking for his poor mummy and daddy, thinking of you all,” while another said: “Literally just heard the news, heart-breaking. Why has this world to be so cruel. Thinking of you all and sending prayers to Pauling and Fra”.

Among many similar messages of support, one said: “I don’t even have the words for you all right now but I am thinking and praying for you all.”

The Rev Joanne Megarrell was holding a service near to the site of the crash when it occurred.

The crash scene in Moira
She said: “Once a couple of people came back up to the church, we had service there at one o’clock, they were making their way down Main Street.

“They could see that there was a lorry at the bottom of the Main Street, and that there had been some serious accident that occurred by the commotion that was going on.

“They immediately ran back up to the church, where I was just about to leave.

“They were completely traumatised and in shock.

Ms Megarrell spoke of the community’s grief.

“They’re traumatised, trying to process the information that has come to them this morning, knowing that a one-year-old child has lost their life,” she said.

In a social media message, DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “My heart goes out to the McIlduff family & to a grandmother fighting for her life. We pray for them at this time & the community of Moira left heartbroken by this awful tragedy. Our thanks go to the emergency services and local people who responded so quickly to provide support.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to ring 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23.

