Fools rush in as festival returns after pandemic

Festival of Fools takes place at various locations across the city from April 29 to May 2 with all daytime shows free to attend.

Returning for the first time in three years due to the global pandemic, Festival of Fools delivers what it says is its strongest programme yet, with the best local and international circus and street art talent taking over the city streets for the bank holiday weekend.

For the first time the festival will include FoF After Hours – an adults-only show.

Tumble Circus, who have perfrormers from the UK, Ireland, Sweden and Australia will put on a cycling display

Jenna Hall, Festival of Fools chief executive, said: “Firstly, we are so pleased to be back. It’s three years since the last FoF and it’s been really difficult.

“In 2022 we’ve honoured the contracts of the artists we had booked for 2020 and added in some extras. We have also built in some FoF firsts too, including a ticketed evening show for adults and a youth exchange opportunity for the young people involved in our community programme.

“We spent time during the closures building a new vision, mission and partnerships and are more able to talk about the value FoF brings to the city, to NI/ROI and to others.

“Our funders are responding really well to the developments. We trust our audiences will too. We are most definitely back.”

Carys Nicholls and Graham Milligan from the 'Tap That' show launch Festival of Fools 2022

Highlights from this year’s festival include some highly skilled aerial work in the form of Compañia Depáso, a duo from Italy and Chile who will be performing in Writers’ Square.

There will be mind-blowing juggling from Grant Goldie and Simon Llewellyn, award-winning clowning from Italian Matteo Galbusera, and PanGottic’s internationally renowned blend of inventions and circus will bring us a rickety contraption to fling balls in the air.

And courtesy of Sam Goodwin, British Freestyle Unicycling Champion, you will see unicycling on a tight wire.

Founded in 2003, the festival is the brainchild of the late Belfast Community Circus School director Will Chamberlain, who believed passionately in the power of street theatre and laughter to bring people together regardless of background, religion or language.

He established Festival of Fools in Cathedral Quarter in Belfast at a time when the area was a far cry from the bustling cultural centre it is today.

A long-standing tradition at Festival of Fools is for audiences to donate cash into hats at the end of each show.

Every penny of every single cash donation goes directly into making the festival possible.