Former Alliance MLA Anna Lo dies aged 74 – Naomi Long hails her 'service to the city of Belfast'

The former Alliance MLA Anna Lo has died, aged 74.

An announcement from her party a short time ago said she had died of an illness.

Born in Hong Kong in 1950, she came to Northern Ireland in 1974 and worked on Chinese language programmes for the BBC, then as a social worker, setting up an evening class for Chinese migrants in 1978.

She was awarded an MBE in 2000 (The Guardian reports it was for services to ethnic minorities).

Anna Lo, campaigning in 2014, when she stood as an MEP

In 2007 she became the first ethnic-minority politician elected to the Assembly, representing South Belfast, and the first politician of Chinese ethnicity elected to any legislative body in western Europe.

Anna Manwah Lo served as an MLA until 2016, and also stood unsuccessfully as an MEP in 2014.

Ms Lo had been vice-chair of the Northern Ireland Council for Ethnic Minorities and was a director of the arts charity Arts Ekta and the charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

She penned a memoir, The Place I Call Home, published in 2016 by Blackstaff Press.

She passed away on Wednesday, and leaves behind sons Conall and Owen, two grandchildren, and her partner Robert.

Former UUP MLA Danny Kennedy said: “Very sorry to learn of the death of Anna Lo who was a dedicated public servant and political figure. I had the privilege of serving with her on Assembly Committees.”

And the office of the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle (the official representative of the King in Belfast) said: “It is with the most profound sadness that HM Lord Lieutenant and The Belfast Lieutenancy has learnt of the death of Anna Lo.

"A hugely significant daughter of Belfast, Anna championed diversity and integration. Her contribution to civic, political and community life was immense.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “Anna will forever be remembered as a ground-breaker in local politics. However, she brought a wealth of experience, insight and intelligence to politics from her previous roles in social work, broadcasting, community development and advocacy.

“Her dedication and passion for serving her constituents were later rewarded when she was re-elected with an increased mandate. She had a number of causes close to her heart, including protection of the environment and human rights, and was a strong voice on women's rights and equality.

“Despite facing appalling racism from some quarters, she was brave in facing down her abusers. Her friends and colleagues loved her greatly, and were a source of great support for her in those trying times.

“On a personal level, Anna was a great friend and encourager. She was also someone I admired enormously, long before she was involved in party politics. Her service to the Chinese community, to good relations and to the city of Belfast, much of which went unseen by most, was transformational.

“I am so sad to learn of her passing and will miss her warmth, her humour, her kindness and her courage as will everyone in Alliance. Anna's legacy will live on and my thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

And former Alliance leader David Ford added: “I first met Anna in her previous career as a social worker, where she was known for the exemplary care she gave all her clients.

“On a professional level, she gave Alliance a massive boost when she made the party’s first Assembly gain, in South Belfast in 2007.

"I was also pleased to have her chair the Environment Committee at the Assembly, where she expertly held the Department and Minister to account.