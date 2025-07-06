Four hit with ‘air weapon pellets’ during Orange Order parade in Glasgow

Police are investigating after four people taking part in an Orange Order walk were hit with what are believed to be air weapon pellets.

The procession was passing along Sauchiehall Street near Kelvingrove Street in Glasgow when the incident happened on Saturday.

Police said no-one was seriously injured but condemned the “dangerous occurrence” and said investigations were continuing.

Elsewhere, four people were arrested following Orange Order processions in Lanarkshire on Saturday.

The parades were part of celebrations for the County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow and Orange Lodges in Lanarkshire to remember the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

In Glasgow, thousands of participants marched from different parts of the city and converged in the centre for a parade to Glasgow Green before returning to where they started later in the day.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan, event commander for the annual Boyne processions in Glasgow and Lanarkshire, said: “Police in Lanarkshire made four arrests following the Orange Order procession on Saturday July 5 2025.

“The offences were primarily for breach of the peace and acts of anti-social behaviour.

“There were no arrests at the event in Glasgow, however, we are investigating an incident on Sauchiehall Street near to Kelvingrove Street in Glasgow, where four participants in the procession were struck by what was believed to be air weapon pellets.

“Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured and our enquiries into this dangerous occurrence are ongoing.

“A proportionate policing plan was in place, and we worked with a range of partners to ensure public safety and reduce disruption to the wider community.