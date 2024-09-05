Funeral details for two fatal road crash victims: Eileen Thornton and Craig McDonald
The funeral tomorrow (Friday) is for Craig McDonald (35) from Limavady, who was killed in a crash on Monday evening in the Kilrea area, Co Londonderry.
His funeral notice says the service will be at Browns Funeral Home at 2pm.
He was a father, had five siblings, and was engaged to be married.
The service on Saturday is for Eileen Thornton – née Wray – (44) from Broughshane (and before that, Glarryford).
She died as a result of an accident in the Ballymena area on Tuesday evening.
Her funeral is at Henry’s Funeral Parlour in Ballymena at noon, with interment afterwards Killymurris Presbyterian Church burying ground.
She is described as the “much loved daughter of David and the late Angela, loving sister of Gareth and Gregory, sister-in-law of Jenny and Louise and dear aunt of Dean, Lewis and Courteney”.