Funeral details for two fatal road crash victims: Eileen Thornton and Craig McDonald

​The funerals of two recent Northern Ireland-based road crash victims are taking place tomorrow and Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The funeral tomorrow (Friday) is for Craig McDonald (35) from Limavady, who was killed in a crash on Monday evening in the Kilrea area, Co Londonderry.

His funeral notice says the service will be at Browns Funeral Home at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a father, had five siblings, and was engaged to be married.

Eileen Thornton

The service on Saturday is for Eileen Thornton – née Wray – (44) from Broughshane (and before that, Glarryford).

She died as a result of an accident in the Ballymena area on Tuesday evening.

Her funeral is at Henry’s Funeral Parlour in Ballymena at noon, with interment afterwards Killymurris Presbyterian Church burying ground.