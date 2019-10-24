Funeral details released for 'inspirational' NI cyclist Aidan Fitzpatrick whose tragic collision death gave life to five people

Funeral details have been released for tragic Aidan Fitzpatrick who died after his bicycle collided with a car last weekend.

The father-of-five, from Garland Hill in Belfast, was involved in a collision on Sunday on the Killyleagh Road near Downpatrick around 2pm.

He died on October 22.

According to Funeraltimes Requiem Mass for Mr Fitzpatrick will be held on Saturday (October 26) at 10.30am - before moving to Roselawn Crematorium for committal at 1pm.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Deirdre, children Peter, Louise, Ciarán, Niall and Niamh and grandchildren.

The Fitzpatrick family, in a statement have told of their devastation at their loss and their "comfort that five other families may get hope from our loss".

They said: "We are devastated to lose our beloved Aidan.

"We have met Aidan's wish to donate his organs and will find comfort that five other families may get hope from our loss.

"Aidan's forethought to be an organ donor is typical of his giving nature and care for others.

"The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received and would ask for privacy at this difficult time."

The chief executive of the Equality Commission has paid tribute to Mr Fitzpatrick who worked as a colleague.

Dr Evelyn Collins said Mr Fitzpatrick's colleagues were shocked and saddened by his death.

"Aidan worked with the Fair Employment Commission and then the Equality Commission and made a huge contribution to equality in workplaces across Northern Ireland over his long career," she said.

"He was a true gentleman and will be greatly missed by all of us.

"We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time."