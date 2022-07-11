Funeral details released for tragic John Steele who died after bonfire fall

Funeral details have been released for tragic 36-year-old John Steele, who died after a bonfire fall in Larne.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:07 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:24 pm
Image from the JustGiving page in memory of John Steele
Funeral Times say that Mr Steele who died ‘suddenly’ is the ‘dearly loved son of Jackie and Artie.

It adds that Mr Steele is the dear father to Caitlyn and Macy-Lee.

A service for Mr Steele will be held at 2pm on Thursday July 14 in his home in Lindara Drive in Larne before moving to Larne Cemetery.

The notice adds: “Will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family.”

Mr Steele apparently fell to his death from a pyre in Antiville, on the south-western edge of Larne on Saturday night.

The pyre has since been dismantled.

A JustGiving webpage was set up on Sunday with the aim of garnering cash to help his family pay for the funeral. The fundraiser is now heading towards £7,000.

Larne