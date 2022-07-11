Funeral details released for tragic John Steele who died after bonfire fall

Image from the JustGiving page in memory of John Steele

Funeral Times say that Mr Steele who died ‘suddenly’ is the ‘dearly loved son of Jackie and Artie.

It adds that Mr Steele is the dear father to Caitlyn and Macy-Lee.

A service for Mr Steele will be held at 2pm on Thursday July 14 in his home in Lindara Drive in Larne before moving to Larne Cemetery.

The notice adds: “Will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family.”

Mr Steele apparently fell to his death from a pyre in Antiville, on the south-western edge of Larne on Saturday night.

The pyre has since been dismantled.