Funeral details released for tragic teen Josh Griggs - outpouring of grief from friends on social media and book of condolences opened

On Tuesday the PSNI confirmed the teenager, from Newmills outside Dungannon, had died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Banbridge.

The PSNI said the collision happened at Foxleigh Fields.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last night a heartbreaking tribute was paid to Josh on Breac an Bhile Eoghan Rua G.F.C (Brackaville).

“Josh was extremely friendly, pleasant, and talented and will always be remembered by all connected with Brackaville Owen Roes and the wider community as such an amazing young man and a true credit to his family.

“We are all in shock at Josh’s untimely passing, a friend, talented player and such a wonderful young man.

“Should any of our young people need any assistance or someone to speak to in the time ahead, our Clubrooms will be open each evening to facilitate anyone who wishes to meet up with their friends, team-mates, and coaches.

Tributes have been paid to keen GAA player Joshua Griggs, who died after a road traffic accident in Banbridge. Photo: Breac an Bhile Eoghan Rua GFC.

“As a club, it is important that we keep together and support each other through this difficult time. Our club rooms are open for everyone in the community, and any further details will follow.”

The post added that a Book of condolences has been opened “at the clubrooms for anyone who wishes to put down some words of comfort for the Griggs Family”.

A post on Funeral Times says: “Griggs. Joshua, 8th June 2021 (Suddenly as the result of an accident) Aged 19 years.

“Dearly loved Son of Andy and Royanne and dear brother of

Nick.

“Funeral service at Brackaville Gaelic Football Club, Brackaville road Coalisland, on Friday at 12noon followed by interment in Tullanisken Parish Churchyard.”

Earlier Cookstown High School also paid tribute to their former pupil.

The post said: “Cookstown High School extends their deep and sincere sympathy on behalf of all staff, governors and pupils to the Griggs family on the tragic loss of their beloved son Joshua.

“The entire school community is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and untimely death of our past pupil, Joshua.

“Joshua was a student who was liked and respected by everyone, peers and staff alike.

“He was popular, friendly, modest and nothing was ever too much for him. He involved himself, and excelled, in all sports and house activities with enthusiasm and motivation.

“His passion for sport was amazing, and he never left a room without a smile, a thanks, or a bye.

“He was a likeable young man with the loveliest smile.”

The tribute added: “Joshua will be greatly missed by his many friends at the school. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Griggs family at this time.”

Earlier UUP Councillor Robert Colvin for Mid Ulster Council said he attended the Griggs family home last night and “the community share the grief of the family at this time as if we have lost a son”.

He added: “I was absolutely devastated when I heard the news.

“My first thought was this cannot be true. But sadly it was. A young man with his whole life in front of him doing so well in his sport and loved my everyone.”

Councillor Colvin added that across the community “people are shaken and heartbroken with grief for this much loved family”.

“My thoughts and prayers for Andy, Royanne, Nick and the family circle for strength and peace and comfort.”

He added that “Josh had been doing a summer job at the time of the accident to I suppose raise money for his studies”.

“He was an up and coming footballer and had been involved with Brackaville GAA club.”

A tribute on the Mid-Ulster Athletic Club Facebook page said: “It was a great shock to learn of the sudden death , due to an accident at his summer job, of Josh Griggs older brother of our esteemed member Nick.

“Josh had an outstanding athletic talent and took part in his younger days in our Star Track Summer Camp but his talent took him to Gaelic football, where I understand he was a rising star.

“He will be greatly missed.

“Our sincere condolences go to Nick, his Mother and father and the wider family circle.”

Another online tribute from the Tyrone Somme Memorial Association says: “It is with great sorrow that I have to report the death of our friend Andy Griggs son Josh in an accident yesterday.

“Andy was a good friend to the TSMA and we will never forget his help and kindness to all our members who attended the Somme in 2016.

“The devastating loss of a child is unbearable to comprehend and my thoughts and prayers are with the Griggs family at this awful time. Michael R J Wilson Chairman, Tyrone Somme Memorial Association”.

Posts on Brackaville GAA Facebook page (Breac an Bhile Eoghan Rua G.F.C) say: “Thoughts & prayers with the family, friends & Brackaville community at this sad time”, “Sincere condolences from everyone at Doire Treasc Fir an Chnoic to our neighbours Breac an Bhile Eoghan Rua G.F.C following this very sad news. All of our thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of young Josh. We offer our full support to you all at this time & during the days ahead.

RIP Josh ” and “Absolutely heartbreaking, thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all at Brackaville GFC. Thinking of you all at this extremely sad time ”.

And a friend Jake Dillon, in a post reveals his heartbreak.

“Joshua Griggs - Never thought I’d ever have to write this I don’t even know what to say.”

He adds that he is “in complete shock” as Josh was “one of my best friends from day one, always chilling in your back room playing games, those were the days”.

The post adds: “I’ll never forgot you bud, not a bad bone in your body, always with a smile on your face and that’s why I loved you so much. I know you’ll be up there looking down on us all. Rest easy Love you bro”.

A post from Dungannon Rovers FC, again on social media, says: “Deepest condolences to our former player and chairman Andy Griggs and to Royanne and Nick and the extended family circle on the tragic passing of Josh.

“You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

