​Joe Bradley had died peacefully at home on Saturday, and mourners gathered at St Patrick's Church, Aghyaran in west Tyrone today – the very chapel in which he was baptised and married.

He was described as a “much-loved” father and husband, father-in-law, and grandfather.

Last Wednesday, Conor – aged 20 – had scored against Chelsea in a much-praised performance which helped cement Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

TUESDAY 6th FEBRUARY 2024, AGHYARAN: Mourners gathered at St Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran on Tuesday afternoon for the funeral of Joe Bradley, father of Liverpool FC star Conor Bradley.

"Joe expected everybody to give 100%,” said Father Paul Fraser.

"He was a man who was driven to make the most of every day.

"Conor, we know, shared that drive of his father – and of course you have comfort and joy of knowing that your dad who followed your career saw you score that goal last week.”

His father was “proud of you every day,” the priest added.

Mourners were also told: “Everybody here has stories about Joe. Some of those stories are perhaps best not said!

"But we'd shared many of them over the last number of days and the memory of Joe brought a smile to our faces even in the midst of our sadness.

"Joe Bradley did everything wholeheartedly. There were no shortcuts, no half-measures. He lived life in the fast lane.

"Driving was his passion, and from the earliest of years I'm told being a passenger in Joe's caravan wasn't for the faint-hearted.”

Joe was reportedly aged in his late 50s.

The funeral was also told of his pride in his family at large, and his grandchildren in particular.

In the wake of his death Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said: “I think the best place for [Conor] to be now is around the family. That’s where we sent him immediately...

“I told him ‘Take your time, as much as you need’ – that’s clear – and then we will see what the next days bring.”