Samuel Crawford, 28, slipped and fell while climbing the mountain in Scotland with his friends.

He died at the scene despite the best efforts of mountain rescue teams.

He was described by the Rev Garth Wilson, minister at Sandown Free Presbyterian Church, as “one of the brightest lights” in his congregation and a “a fantastic husband” following his death on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel Crawford was described as ‘one of the brightest lights’ in his church congregation

In a poignant tribute, Rev Wilson said: “He was one of the brightest lights in our congregation in Sandown and we will miss him terribly.

“Samuel was a fantastic husband to Sophie and he would have been the best father to their little unborn child. He was also a great son and brother and was loved by so many.”

The minister said Mr Crawford was married just 18 months ago.

Mr Crawford was one of 24 people who found themselves caught up in a number of rescues on the UK’s highest mountain last Tuesday.

Rescue efforts on the 4,400ft mountain were assisted by Army personnel and two soldiers, aged 29 and 37, required hospital treatment following the operation.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and search and rescue helicopters based at Inverness Airport at Dalcross, near Inverness, and Prestwick in Ayrshire were also involved in the rescue efforts that involved several groups of climbers in the same area of the mountain.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr Crawford is set to take place in Sandown Free Presbyterian Church at 11am tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the church said: “Seating will be very limited so please come prepared for the possibility of not getting into the church and having to stand outside. The service will be relayed on audio to those standing outside.

“Parking is also very limited around the church, so please leave plenty of time as you may have to park some distance away and then walk to the church.”

Mr Crawford is described in a family notice as the “much loved husband of Sophie and loving son of David and Shirley, brother of Rachel, Rebecca and Hannah. Brother-in-law of David, Steven and Matthew, adored grandson of Lou and the late Jim Kennedy” and a “devoted uncle to Alana, Eloise, Arthur and Josiah”.