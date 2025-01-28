Funeral tomorrow for Boxing coach Stephen ‘Chips’ Clarke who 'genuinely lit up every room he walked into' after body found in Larne house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral will take place tomorrow of 47-year-old Stephen ‘Chips’ Clarke who was found dead in a house in Larne on January 23.

Police said they attended a report of the sudden deaths of two people at a house in the Elizabeth Avenue area of Larne on Thursday, January 23. They added that the deaths are being treated as non-suspicious at this time and post mortems have taken place and police are now awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

The second man found dead is reported to be called Sean Benson (37).

A death notice in funeraltimes.com says that Stephen 'Chips' Clarke died ‘suddenly 23rd January’.

It adds that he was a ‘dearly beloved father, grandfather, brother, son and friend’.

His Requiem Mass will be held at 12 noon Wednesday 29th Jan at St Matthew’s Church in the Short Strand with burial later at Roselawn.

His funeral can be viewed on the St. Matthew's Parish webcam on https://mcn.live/Camera/st-matthews-church

The notice adds: ‘Stephen will be remembered most for his joyful spirit, his many anecdotes, his laughter and for his huge heart - evident in his volunteer work, his mentoring and boxing coaching. Our hearts are broken with Stephen gone’.

Stephen Clarke from Gofundme

After his untimely passing a boxing club in east Belfast started a fundraiser for the father-of-two and grandfather who been a long-term member of the City of Belfast Boxing Academy near Templemore Avenue.

In a glowing tribute after Mr Clarke’s death the club said: “The club and all of its coaches and members would like to share our sincerest condolences and deep sadness following the death of one of our boxers and coaches, Stephen ‘Chips’ Clarke.

"It may seem cliché to say, but Chips genuinely lit up every room he walked into, and there was never a dull or boring session at the club whenever he was around.

"He always made sure ever had a laugh, pushed themselves to the limits, and left with a smile on their faces.

Stephen Clarke

"Chips himself always tried his hardest, no matter what was thrown at him, and we have all been left with so many happy memories of the guy who truly had a heart of gold.

"Words cannot express how much we will miss Chips, especially now knowing that he will never walk through the doors again, but one thing is for sure - no one that ever crossed his path in the club, will ever forget him.

"We would most of all like to share all of our thoughts and love with his family and those closest to him. RIP Stephen Clarke”

The City of Belfast Boxing Academy also ‘set up a GoFundMe page to raise money, in order to help the family of Stephen Clarke with his funeral/memorial costs’ adding ‘We would truly appreciate any donation, no matter how big or small. We'll never forget you Chips’.

