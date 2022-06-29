Funeral tomorrow for father-of-one Josh McKeown who was 'loved unconditionally by his family'

The 26-year-old was found dead on Sunday after a missing alert was raised by the PSNI in the north Belfast area.

A post on Funeral Times says he died on June 26, 2022 - and is the beloved son of Jennifer and Colin, much loved brother of Dylan, Aisha and Lewis - and the devoted daddy of Isla-Rose.

He will also be greatly missed by his wider family circle and friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh McKeown

His funeral service to be held in Stephen McCosh Funeral Church, on the Shankill Road at 11.45am on Thursday (June 30) and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery.

The death insertion stipulates that the house is 'strictly private'.

DUP Councillor Dean A. McCullough said a few days ago: "Tonight, I visited the mother of Joshua McKeown, to offer our sincerest condolences

"She, and his father, wish to publicly thank the PSNI, Community Search and Rescue, volunteers, and the passerby who found Josh - bringing her beloved son home.

"And each and every one of you, for your ongoing support, which helps to sustain her, and her family, at this tragic time.

"Josh was loved unconditionally by his family, friends, and all those that knew him.

"The fond memories he left will last a lifetime.

"He lives on in their hearts.

“He will always be my son”."

And acording to the North Belfast News, Josh's heartbroken sister, Aisha McIntyre (24), said she and Joshua were “stuck at the hip”.

“He wasn’t just my brother, he was my best friend. We were stuck at the hip,” she said.

“He was a brilliant brother. He would have done anything for anybody.

“When he was reported missing, it broke my heart that I didn’t know where he was.

“He would always phone me and let me know where he was and how he was getting on.

“When I didn’t hear from him, I knew something was wrong.

“As a family, we are so grateful to the Community Search and Rescue Team for all their effort.”

Last week when Josh went missing the PSNI has said they were “increasingly concerned” regarding the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man from the north Belfast area.

He was described as being 5ft10ins in height, of average build with short brown hair and a beard.