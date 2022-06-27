Tributes pour in for Josh McKeown after his death - Shankill Road Defenders 'saddened by passing of ex-band member'

In a post they said: "We would like to pass on our deepest sympathy and thoughts to Josh's family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

Forever young".

Meanwhile around 160 tributes to Josh are posted online on their page.

Josh McKeown - PSNI image when he was missing

Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band said: "Sad news. Thoughts of all at the Band are with his family, SRD and friends."

Heather Millar added: "Oh no way I was really praying this young man would be found safe , so sorry to his family and friends on his passing , totally heartbreaking , gone way to soon , rest easy young man".

Dylan Mckeown added: "Thank you lads biggest respect for the post about my brother he lived and loved your band. He was a bands man through and through."

Jamie Higgins posted: "Deepest sympathy from the officers and members of Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band."

The news comes after Josh was reported to be missing from home.