GAA club and loyalist flute band united in grief at funeral of Oisin Gregg in Fermanagh

A GAA club and loyalist flute band guard of honour at the funeral of Fermanagh road victim Oisin Gregg: Slavin Parish Church

​Members of both a loyalist flute band and a GAA club formed a guard of honour for road tragedy victim Oisin Gregg at his funeral in Co Fermanagh.

The 18-year-old from Belleek, passed away after being involved in a collision on the Letterboy Road in Kesh on June 7.

Erne Gaels GAA and North Fermanagh Young Defenders stood in solemn silence outside Slavin Parish Church as Oisin's coffin was carried inside for the service.

In an emotive address, minister Rev Rebecca Guildea also urged everyone to help end the death toll on Northern Ireland’s roads.

She told Oisin’s family, and the church packed with friends and well-wishers, that “we didn’t want to be here”.

Rev Guildea said: “As we prayed for Oisin on his hospital bed, and I know so many of you prayed, we hoped for a different outcome.

"But we hold on to the promise of God’s goodness, even in our sadness.”

Rev Guildea said she was aware of “what an incredible young person” Oisin was, and added: “How many friends he had, how many lives he touched, how very well liked he was.

"The bishop assures me this is the first funeral he’s seen where both the GAA and a flute band have provided a guard of honour. But I think that says it all about Oisin, because he offered the hand of friendship to everyone. He didn’t pick sides.”

The minister went on to say: “Maybe you think that as rector I’m going to tell you that this is all part of a plan – and that God works in mysterious ways – but I’m not.

"Because I think Oisin’s death, and the number of young people who died on our roads in this part of the world is something that grieves the heart of God”.

Rev Guildea also said that Oisin’s death should act as a stimulus for everyone, including politicians, to “make changes” in an attempt to curb the number of similar tragedies.

"There are questions we need to ask – this young man did not have to be here today,” she added.

Oisin was a member of the North Fermanagh Young Defenders.

Following news of his death, the band posted a poignant message on social media, expressing "deep sadness and regret" at the loss of both a band member and "someone we have been lucky enough to call our friend".

UUP councillor Mark Ovens said Oisin's death had left the local Belleek area stunned and devastated.

"Oisin was a very popular young man. He should have had his whole life ahead of him and yet tragically it has been cut short in the most devastating circumstances.

"The Gregg's are a highly respected family in the local area. As soon as people started to learn about Oisin's accident last Friday evening the entire community came together to hope and pray for a miracle,” he said.

A social media post from Belleek Primary School said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely passing of our past pupil, Oisin Gregg.

"As a school community, we are heartbroken for Oisin's father Gareth, mother Mary, his siblings; Aoife, Aaron, Callum and Oscar (currently in P5).

"Oisin's tragic death has devastated the entire community of Belleek”.