Gallery: Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award holders at Hillsborough Castle as guests of honour for a celebration to mark achievements

The event recognised young people in Northern Ireland who have shown extraordinary perseverance, creativity and resilience to complete their Gold DofE Awards in schools, community organisations and youth groups.

Award holders and their guests had the chance to hear from famous Northern Irish faces, including Game of Thrones actor Michelle Fairley, model Kate Grant BEM, and Sex Education star Thaddea Graham.

The afternoon’s celebration saw His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh – who received his own Gold Award from his father Prince Philip in 1986 – congratulate attendees in a speech on their “fantastic achievement”, as he encouraged them to feel proud and “walk a few inches taller”.

The Duke also met with Award holders, hearing about the positive impact their DofE has had on them. The Duke later planted a tree on the grounds, to commemorate the celebrations.

The Duke meets Award holders and actor Thaddea Graham at Hillsborough Castle.

The Duke meets students at SERC who have created children's blankets for their Award.

The Duke meets Gold Award holders at Hillsborough Castle.