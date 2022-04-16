Generous donations by Church of Ireland for Ukraine aid

This brings the total released so far by the bishops to £43,300.

Generous donations continue to pour in to Church of Ireland parishes with bishops anticipating to release more funds shortly after Easter.

Financial support is being utilised as soon as it is received and even in anticipation of being received, such is the need, said a senior Church of Ireland source.

A woman cries outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine.

Church partner agencies continue to focus on people who have been displaced within Ukraine and who have become refugees in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. They are providing both temporary shelters and longer-term accommodation, food, money and vouchers, help with travel, and medical supplies, and are responding to more specific needs as they arise.

So far, 10 million Ukrainian people have fled their homes – 3.5 million fleeing to nearby countries and a further 6.5 million displaced in Ukraine itself. This makes up nearly one quarter of the country’s population.

The Rev Ferran Glenfield, bishop of Kilmore, and chairman of the bishops’appeal advisory committee said: “Irish people north and south are known for being big hearted. The plight of the Ukrainian people has touched many hearts, which is reflected in the generous response to the Ukraine appeal across the Church of Ireland.”