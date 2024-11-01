Families enjoyed CarrickFEARgus on Thursday night at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus!placeholder image
Ghostly going on in CarrickFEARgus as crowds turn out for Halloween

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:03 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 10:14 BST
There were some tricks and treats along the way as families enjoyed an interactive special effects show at the “Spooky House” in the park, bubbles, a kid’s disco, arts and crafts, and messy play in the Witch’s Kitchen.

There was a bespoke show on the theatre stage, “The Time Travellers’ Halloween Adventure”.

Pics Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Families enjoyed CarrickFEARgus on Thursday night at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus! Photo: Pics: Steven McAuley

Families enjoyed CarrickFEARgus on Thursday night at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus! Photo: Pics: Steven McAuley

Families enjoy CarrickFEARgus on Thursday night at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus! Photo: Pics: Steven McAuley

Families enjoyed CarrickFEARgus on Thursday night at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus! Photo: Pics: Steven McAuley

