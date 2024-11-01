There were some tricks and treats along the way as families enjoyed an interactive special effects show at the “Spooky House” in the park, bubbles, a kid’s disco, arts and crafts, and messy play in the Witch’s Kitchen.
There was a bespoke show on the theatre stage, “The Time Travellers’ Halloween Adventure”.
Pics Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Families enjoyed CarrickFEARgus on Thursday night at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus! Photo: Pics: Steven McAuley
