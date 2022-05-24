Glamour galore at Miss NI grand final

Polish beauty Karolina Bielawska joined the judging panel for the glamorous event staged at the Europa Hotel – picking one of 24 finalists to wear the crown and ultimately take part in the Miss World contest next year.

The winner and runners-up were expected to be announced around midnight.

The show’s organisers hailed the arrival of Ms Bielawska in Belfast with a message on social media.

Finalists of Miss Northern Ireland 2022 at Europa Hotel before the Gala dinner on Monday evening. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“Miss World Karolina Bielawska has arrived at the Europa Hotel and doesn’t she look amazing!

“We are delighted to announce she will be joining the judging panel on Monday evening for the Miss Northern Ireland Gala Final,” the message said.

The show was hosted by Cool FM radio presenter Rebecca McKinney, and the winner of last year’s Miss Northern Ireland competition, Co Tyrone schoolteacher Anna Leitch.

In a Facebook message to 2021 winner Anna, the organisers said: “Thank you Anna, for being kind, humble, smart, funny and such a passionate person.

“You have brought these beautiful qualities to the Miss Northern Ireland title and have been a joy to work with.

“You took on this role at a very uncertain time in 2021 in the middle of the pandemic, had to travel to Puerto Rico for the Miss World final twice, everything was thrown at you with very short notice and you conducted yourself with such elegance and grace – never a complaint and always grateful for the opportunities.”

The message added: “You’re a brand ambassador for Children’s Hospice and Aware NI and you’ve been quietly working on some exciting things for children’s mental health and education.