Greenfinches 50th anniversary: Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council holds special reception for UDR women
Female members of the Ulster Defence Regiment have been honoured with a mayoral reception in Coleraine to mark their 50th anniversary.
Women were able to join the UDR from 1973 onwards and were known by their radio call sign – Greenfinch.
To mark the 50th anniversary of Greenfinches, the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed a motion earlier this year to work with local UDR Associations to support planned events in the borough.
Mayor Ivor Wallace, who hosted a group which included Ruth Logan – vice chair of The Regimental Association of UDR Coleraine Branch – at council headquarters in Coleraine, said: “I’d like to acknowledge the sacrifices that the women of the Greenfinches made, putting their lives on the line to serve and protect.
“On the occasion of this milestone anniversary, I feel it is fitting to remember the important role that these women played.”
The formation of the Greenfinches received Royal Assent on the July 18, 1973 – the first case of complete integration of males and females in a British military unit by almost 20 years.
The first woman to enlist was Private Lyn Bulgin who would later become a warrant officer.
Four Greenfinches were killed between 1974 and 1992 – Eva Martin, Jean Leggett, Ann Hearst and Heather Kerrigan.
Other councils – such as Belfast City Council and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council – trying to mark the 50th anniversary of the Greenfinches have seen attempts to block such commemorations by Sinn Fein.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is president of the UDR Association, has challenged Sinn Fein to justify how it can veto a public honour for the Greenfinches when republicans “glorify and eulogise those who set out to murder women".
Former MP Danny Kinihan said: “As Veterans Commissioner I will continue to call out this ongoing denigration and demonisation of our armed services and veterans, and will call out the misogyny of not recognising the important work of women in our armed forces, of which the Greenfinches were instrumental in contributing and expanding the roles available to women in supporting operations.”