Group of Orangemen set sights on £10,000 rescue squad donation after death of chaplain Barry Freeman

Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930, part of Coleraine District LOL No 5, decided to raise the cash for the Community Rescue Service – a charity based in Coleraine - following the loss of Barry Freeman.

The money will be raised by having brethren completing a sponsored walk on the last Saturday of each month, from now until the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The members embarked on the first of their 10 walks on Saturday, March 25, starting at Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge in County Antrim and going on a 10-mile hike along the rugged coastal cliff path to the Giants Causeway.

Members of Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 pictured prior to their opening fundraising walk along the Causeway Coastal path in March

In the months ahead, they will visit other locations including Castle Archdale in Fermanagh, the Sperrins, Belfast and Rathlin, with the final walk due to take place in December from Downhill back into Coleraine.

One suggested use for the money is for CCTV cameras along the side of the River Bann at Christie Park in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Purple Heroes’ chaplain Barry Freeman’s body was recovered from the River Bann.

He had last been seen at about 7.40pm on December 22 wearing a Christmas jumper and festive hat in the central Circular Road / Strand Road area of the town, said police.

The late Barry Freeman

His body was recovered at the start of January by the rescue service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was 44.

In a statement today, Purple Heroes’ Worshipful Master Colin Magee said: "Losing Barry was a terrible tragedy for us all. It was certainly a sad Christmas period for all involved with our lodge and the wider community.

"I must say, I did take some comfort in watching how the local community came out in numbers as we tirelessly searched for our Barry.

"We are forever indebted to the CRS for their efforts but hopefully we can give something back by our fundraising campaign in the months ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad