The community has been left “shocked and broken” by the death of a Portrush father just five months after his beloved wife - leaving behind their three children.

Guy McFadden-Newman, 57, died this week after a brief illness, his wife Kerry, 49 having passed away in February.

They leave three children - Caoimhe, who is starting university, Fionn, who just completed his GCSEs, and Teagan aged nine.

Guy and his wife met in the army in 2001, she a nurse, and he, an Operating Theatre Technician.

Guy McFadden-Newman passed away on Wednesday - five months after his wife Kerry. Photo: Portush FC Youth Facebook.

A family notice said Mr McFadden-Newman passed away peacefully at hospital On Wednesday.

"Guy was very much a family oriented man who adored his wife and children," Canon Peter McDowell of Holy Trinity Church, Portrush said.

"He was also very good in the community helping others. It is just so tragic - a double tragedy for a family to deal with."

He said Guy was originally from Leicester and was a talented footballer in his youth.

Kerry McFadden-Newman passed away in February. Photo: Portush Theatre Club Club Facebook.

"The community is just shocked and broken but also very supportive of the children with their love and care," he said.

"They are being cared for by Kerry's parents, who are just the loveliest people, and her sister is also very close to them."

Kerry and Guy married in Holy Trinity Church, Portrush in 2002 after a whirlwind army romance which began the year before at an army dinner in Surrey.

In February this year Canon Peter McDowell told Kerry's funeral at the same church that she had been a member there since she was a child - and that he had baptised her three children there.

Guy McFadden-Newman passed away in hospital on Wednesday after a short illness. Photo: Ivan Murdock & Sons Funeral Directors, Facebook.

On Tuesday he will also bury her husband from the same building at 1pm.

Portrush Football Club, where Mr McFadden-Newman coached youth football, said they were "absolutely devastated, shocked and heartbroken" to hear the tragic news.

"Guy was a very well respected and dedicated coach at Portrush FC Youths for almost 10 years with his son Fionn and later with his daughter Teagan who both played for the club," they said.

The club described him as “a real gentleman and a good friend to many” who was “always first to step up and offer assistance to anyone needing help at the club”.

​Lt Colonel Kerry Jane McFadden-Newman ARRC, QARANC passed away peacefully in hospital in February. Photo: 335 Medical Evacuation Regiment Facebook.

They added: "It is really difficult to fathom that only a few months ago Guys wife and the love of his life Kerry passed away Guy and his children were broken hearted at the loss of Kerry.

"Portrush FC Youths have no words to express our absolute heartfelt sadness, everyone’s hearts at the club go out to Guy and Kerry's children, Caoimhe, Fionn and Teagan who have now tragically lost both their parents in a very short period of time.

"RIP Guy and Kerry who will now be reunited and together forever "

Dozens of friends poured out their grief for the family on social media. Maria Gilfoyle was one who spoke for many.

"Oh, how terribly sad," she said. "Guy was a true gentleman, a fantastic friend and an excellent practitioner.

"I can't begin to imagine how his children are feeling - may God bless them all. He is now reunited with his beloved Kerry. Sleep well mucker."

Lt Colonel Kerry Jane McFadden-Newman ARRC, QARANC passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday, it is understood, after a sudden illness.

At Kerry’s funeral service in February, Rev McDowell recounted how the couple had met at a mess dinner, in 2001 in Surrey.

Guy said it was "love at first sight”, and that it was only possible through Guy’s “giving of himself in love” that Kerry achieved all that she did her her career, Rev McDowell added.

​Lt Colonel Kerry Jane McFadden-Newman ARRC, QARANC passed away peacefully in hospital in February, after a sudden illness.

She had served as a nurse with the Army for most of her adult life and had been awarded the Associate Royal Red Cross Medal for outstanding military nursing, a career which took her all around the world.

She switched to reserve status several years ago to be with her family, and was working as a nurse locally on the north coast.

Tributes were also paid to her by the Portrush Theatre Company group, where she was an enthusiastic member.

Ian Magee of Portrush Theatre Company said: “The life was hanging out of her, she lived it to the full and she brought everyone along with her on a tidal wave of joy!”