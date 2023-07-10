Henry Gallaugher survived the Somme but was killed at Messines in June 1917

In the Great War Henry Gallaugher, another Ulster-Scot, was twice recommended for the VC but failed to receive the decoration.

Born on March 9 1886, Harry Gallaugher (the name often appears as Gallagher) was the son of John Gallaugher, a Presbyterian farmer, and his wife Jane Gallaugher (née Park) of Balleighan, Manorcunningham, Co Donegal.

He was baptised in First Ray Presbyterian Church on May 23 1886. He was educated at the Model School in Londonderry and Moffatt’s Private Academy in Letterkenny.

Before the Great War he had been a member of the Donegal UVF and in due course became the commander of Manorcunningham company.

In ‘Ballyshannon, Belcoo, Bertincourt, The History of the 11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers (Donegal & Fermanagh Volunteers) in World War One’ (Antrim, 1996), W J Canning described Gallaugher as ‘an outstanding leader’ and observed ‘his was a quiet and determined personality always willing to take on a hard task and see it through to the end’.

Gallaugher enlisted in Omagh on September 1 1914 and was given the rank of sergeant on enlistment due to his service with the UVF. He obtained his commission in the Donegal and Fermanagh Volunteers (11th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers) on September 21 1914, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant on June 4 1915, and captain on July 2 1916.

While serving in France he wrote home regularly. Most of these letters were addressed to his stepmother Jesse (with whom he had an excellent relationship) but also to his father and brother, John.

His letters are not overly informative about life at the front, although a letter dated March 16 1916 does describe the morale and resilience of his men in the face of heavy German shelling.

A letter dated April 29 1916 makes allusion to the ‘lively time over in Dublin’, a reference to the Easter rebellion.

The correspondence conveys the character of the man, especially his deep religious convictions and his strong and cheery disposition. His interest in life on the family farm is evident. In a letter in June 1916 he wrote to his brother John assuring him of what a good job he was doing back in Donegal. In another letter to Jesse, as the great Somme offensive drew closer, he indicated that she might not hear from again for some time and invoked the aid of ‘the Heavenly Father’ to look after everyone at home.

In September 1916 Gallaugher was awarded the DSO for gallantry at the Somme on July 1 1916. Gallaugher’s award delighted everyone because he was an extremely popular officer.

It is widely believed that he was recommended for a Victoria Cross but did not receive one because the Ulster Division had already received its quota. The DSO is often regarded as a substitute (or consolation prize) for the Victoria Cross. When King George V visited the Second Army at the front on August 14, Gallaugher was presented to him.

On July 1 when other officers had become casualties, he took command and led his men with great dash. Seeing the enemy firing on wounded men, he got into a shell hole with his orderly’s rifle and shot six enemy snipers. Then with 20 men he set about rescuing 28 wounded men under heavy fire.

Gallaugher was the only officer of his battalion to cross the German front line. He was also among the last to quit the German trenches that night.

Gallaugher is one of two officers whom C F Falls names in the dedication of his History of the 36th (Ulster) Division (1922). In his history Falls describes Gallagher’s death at Messines on June 17 1917: ‘Among the comparatively few officers killed was Captain H Gallagher, DSO of the 11th Inniskillings, whose gallantry and fine leadership upon the Somme have been recorded. At the beginning of the action his right arm was shattered by a fragment of shell. Urged to go back, he laughingly refused, threw down the rifle he was carrying, and took his revolver in his left hand, saying: ‘This will do me rightly.’ He led his company to its objective, and was returning later to have his arm dressed when he was killed instantly by a shell.’

His commanding officer Lieutenant-Colonel A C Pratt recommended Gallaugher for a posthumous VC but again the award eluded him.

Many tributes were paid to Gallaugher.

The Londonderry Sentinel records that ‘Mr J Gallaugher, Balleighan, Manorcunningham, has received the following telegram from their Majesties the King and Queen with reference to the death in action of Captain Henry Gallaugher, DSO: “The King and Queen deeply regret the loss you and the army have sustained by the death of your son in the service of his country. Their Majesties truly sympathise with you in your sorrow. (Signed.) Keeper of the Privy Purse.”’

Lieutenant-Colonel Pratt wrote to the family: ‘Capt Gallaugher’s loss is keenly felt by us. He was universally beloved and was one of the finest characters I have ever met. He was a true soldier, a great leader and organiser.’ Pratt himself would die in the Battle of Langemarck on August 16 1917.

Addressing the Grand Jury at Lifford, His Honour Judge Cooke sympathised with the Gallaugher family in their bereavement.

Gallaugher is buried in Lone Tree Cemetery, Spanbroekmolen, Belgium. His headstone bears the inscription ‘Greater love hath no man than this.’

He is commemorated on the Roll of Honour in First Ray Presbyterian Church.

William Gallaugher, Harry’s brother who had emigrated to Canada, was awarded the Military Medal for his bravery at Vimy Ridge while serving with the 54th battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force.

