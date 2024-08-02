The president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) has launched scathing attacks on the leadership of the International Olympic Committee over its handling of the Imane Khelif controversy.

IBA president Umar Kremlev posted on Twitter that “the 2024 Olympic Games are outright sodomy and the destruction of traditional values ​​throughout the world and Thomas Bach is responsible for this”.

In an accompanying video, which has been retweeted by the IBA itself, Mr Kremlev says (speaking in Russian, with English subtitles in the video, and with a cabinet bedecked with religious icons in the background): “And now men with changed gender are allowed to fight with women in boxing in the Olympics. Where is gender equality?

"So, we are talking about gender equality and immediately kill women’s boxing.

Umar Kremlev

"And today the IOC, Thomas Bach and his team, are not people. They are society’s outcasts.

"So join us and let’s show them their place, which is a pigs’ farm.”

He also likened the IOC to a “group of hyenas”.

In another video, posted today, he said: “We shouldn’t remain silent. And those who are silent are a herd of sheep.”

WHAT IS THE DISPUTE ABOUT?

Questions have been asked about Khelif’s eligibility to compete as a woman in the games.

The IBA previously banned Khelif from competing (along with Taiwanese athlete Lin Yu Ting).

At that time, Mr Kremlev being quoted by Russian news service TASS as saying this was because “DNA testing" had shown “they have XY chromosomes”, making them genetically male.

Confusingly, it has been reported elsewhere that their disqualification was actually down to excess testosterone, which it is perfectly possible for females to have.

The IBA has since posted up a statement saying “the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test”, but did not confirm what this test consisted of.

It added: “Lin Yu-ting did not appeal the IBA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, thus rendering the decision legally binding.

"Imane Khelif initially appealed the decision to CAS but withdrew the appeal during the process, also making the IBA decision legally binding.”

However, the IBA no longer runs Olympic boxing, and instead the IOC decided that both athletes could compete in the 2024 games.

Khelif fought an Italian opponent on Thursday who quit 46 seconds into the bout, saying she had never been hit so hard and could not continue.

Lin Yu Ting is due to fight an Uzbek opponent today.

‘DISORDERS OF SEX DEVELOPMENT’

Dr Colin Wright, an evolutionary biologist and one of the most vocal scientific critics of the transgender movement, has suggested that Khelif was “born with a DSD [disorder of sex development] and incorrectly labelled female” (or “difference of sex development”, as the NHS calls it).

"This Olympic fight, where a male was allowed to fight a female, should have NEVER been allowed,” he said.

"It's a result of the widespread media lie that males with certain DSDs are simply ‘females with naturally high testosterone’. That lie will get someone killed.”

Meanwhile Dr Kathleen Stock, a former philosophy professor, said: “[I] should probably record my further thoughts on Khelif: unfair, should not compete as female, but not trans either and for all we know, believes sincerely is female from birth.

"DSDs are different to ‘identifying’ as a woman age 43 or whatever. Failure is IOC's.”