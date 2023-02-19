DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Henry was an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics.

"I always enjoyed my conversations with a man who was good humoured, insightful and passionate about this place.”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe also said she was “devastated” to learn of Henry’s death.

"Genuine, kind-hearted and professional… especially in dealing with the most sensitive issues,” she said.

Doug Beattie, the Ulster Unionist leader, said: “Genuinely sadden to hear that Henry McDonald has passed away. A fantastic journalist, author & friend.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: “So sorry to learn of the death of Henry McDonald.

“He was a tenacious and perceptive journalist with a quick wit. He will be desperately missed. Thoughts with all his family and friends, grieving his loss.”

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe is one of a number of political figures who have paid tribute to the News Letter's Henry McDonald following his death

UUP MLA and former journalist Mike Nesbitt said: “Shocked to hear Henry McDonald has died. Wasn’t prepared for that sad news. He never pestered me, but he always asked the right, penetrating questions. A great journalist.”

