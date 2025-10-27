Here are pictures from the Annual Pumpkin Head charity swim in Helen's Bay for Action Mental Health

1.
Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down, ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
2.
Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down, ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
3.
Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down, ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
4.
Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down, ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health. Christian Stewart and Beth Rogers from Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye