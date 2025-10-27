Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down, ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeplaceholder image
Here are pictures from the Annual Pumpkin Head charity swim in Helen's Bay for Action Mental Health

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:44 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 14:46 GMT
These pictures show some of the bravest souls who were prepared to take part in the Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down.

The swim was held on October 26 ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health.

1.

2.

3.

Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down, ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health. Christian Stewart and Beth Rogers from Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

4.

Annual Pumpkin Head swim at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down, ahead of Halloween and in aid of Action Mental Health. Christian Stewart and Beth Rogers from Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

