It happened around 10am when the moon began to pass between the sun and the earth.

It peaked between 10.50 am and 11am.

Times varied depending on your location.

The images were taken by Arthur Alison from Pacemaker Press.

Earlier the Irish Astronomical Association said ‘everyone in Ireland will be able to see this event, on Tuesday morning, if the sky is clear’.

In a statement they say that a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly, or almost directly, between the Sun and the Earth.

It’s a partial eclipse whenever the alignment is not exact, and we can still see part of the Sun not covered by the Moon.

The eclipse will be greater towards the North East of the island of Ireland.

In Belfast the time of maximum eclipse is 10.53am – Ballycastle will see a maximum eclipse at 10.52am, Londonderry will enjoy the same at

10.51am, Dublin will see maximum exposure at 10.52am, Cork at 10.50am, Limerick at 10.50am and Galway at 10.50am.

Astronomers also warn the public to exercise safe viewing as “like anything involving observing the Sun, eye safety is paramount”.

" You should NEVER look directly at the Sun, and especially not with any sort of optical instrument, or you will seriously damage your eyes, with possible permanent blindness”.

According to the BBC, up to 25% of the sun's diameter will be covered at the peak, making the sun appear crescent shaped.

David Moore from Astronomy Ireland said: "The next partial eclipse in Ireland wont happen until April 2024, but it won't be as good as this one.”

A partial eclipse of the sun is the best that many of us can expect to see in this part of the world in a lifetime.

Pacemaker Press 25 October 2022: The first partial eclipse in almost a year-and-a-half took place in the skies above Northern Ireland. The event started just after 10:00 BST when the moon began to pass between the sun and the earth. Up to 25% of the sun's diameter was covered at the peak, making the sun appear crescent shaped. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"The last time a total eclipse occurred over Ireland was in 1724 and the next won't happen until September 2090", added David.

According to a spokesman, even if the weather is not great “you can see the eclipse from roughly two hours” and it may only be seen “through a break in the clouds”.

Tomorrow, according to the Met Office will be “a bright and mostly dry day with some sunshine at times, though a few light showers are possible over the west.

"Cloud thickening, with some rain later in the evening. Maximum temperature 15 °C”.

