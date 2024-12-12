Here are the 5 most popular dog breeds in Northern Ireland in 2024 - and what vets truly think of them

3 . Labrador Retriever

“Third place goes to the good old Labrador, known as real foodies, Labs may eat anything and everything. This personality trait can be a cause for concern if your Lab struggles with weight, as obesity is the cause of many other health problems in our pets. “Labs are typically sociable, fun-loving, devoted and affectionate family dogs, but are often used as working dogs. Having originally been bred as Gundogs, they require a good amount of exercise, scent work, and mental stimulation to remain happy and healthy. As well as being prone to obesity, the breed-related health problems to look out for with Labs include: * Hip and elbow dysplasia – both joint issues, which will eventually lead to arthritis *Progressive retinal atrophy - gradual deterioration of sight, symptoms can start with night blindness and progress to total blindness Photo: PDSA