Here are the 5 most popular dog breeds in Northern Ireland in 2024 - and what vets truly think of them

New figures from vet charity, PDSA have revealed which breeds have stolen our hearts this year.
“We all love dogs, and they bring so much joy into our lives,” says Gemma.
"Whilst the breed we might all view as a ‘favourite’ is down to personal preference, we’d always urge potential owners to research breeds thoroughly, and if purchasing, opt for a breed and puppy that has had full health testing, and hasn’t been bred to have extreme features.
"Finally, remember that whilst certain breeds may have certain traits, each dog is an individual, and the way that pet is bred, brought up, cared for and trained will have a huge impact on their personality, health and behaviour.”
PDSA Vet Nurse Gemma Renwick shares which breeds are the most popular pooches:
Across the UK, according to the PDSA there is an estimated:
- Crossbreed –1,300,000
- Labrador Retriever – 970,000
- Cockapoo – 590,000
- German Shepherd Dog – 550,000
- Border Collie – 400,000
- English Cocker Spaniel – 350,000
- Staffordshire Bull Terrier – 310,000
- Jack Russell Terrier – 300,000
Sparrow the Crossbreed A recent study* has shown that the so-called designer crossbreeds seen so much these days appear to be at the same risk of common health problems as purebred dogs, potentially due to being more closely bred for a specific appearance. “Which breeds make up the Crossbreed will play a part in the dog’s lifespan and what health concerns they may be predisposed to. Just as when looking at purebred dogs, when considering adding a Crossbreed to your life, it’s important to make sure both parents are healthy. Be sure to look for a breeder who provides health testing for the parents for any specific breed health concerns. Photo: PDSA
Second place goes to farmer’s favourite, the Border Collie. They were originally bred to work with sheep and cattle, and many still work as farm dogs around the world. The Border Collies high intelligence, paired with their natural exploration desire, makes them quite a high-maintenance breed to spend your life with. They love keeping mentally and physically active and require owners who can keep up! The breed-related health problems to look out for with Border Collies include: Hip dysplasia – where the hip joint doesn’t fit together perfectly, which will eventually lead to arthritis Collie eye anomaly – an abnormality in the back of the eye. There is currently testing available for this Epilepsy – a brain disorder which can cause seizures Photo: PDSA
“Third place goes to the good old Labrador, known as real foodies, Labs may eat anything and everything. This personality trait can be a cause for concern if your Lab struggles with weight, as obesity is the cause of many other health problems in our pets. “Labs are typically sociable, fun-loving, devoted and affectionate family dogs, but are often used as working dogs. Having originally been bred as Gundogs, they require a good amount of exercise, scent work, and mental stimulation to remain happy and healthy. As well as being prone to obesity, the breed-related health problems to look out for with Labs include: * Hip and elbow dysplasia – both joint issues, which will eventually lead to arthritis *Progressive retinal atrophy - gradual deterioration of sight, symptoms can start with night blindness and progress to total blindness Photo: PDSA
