There are a number major band parades in Northern Ireland this weekend, taking place over Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night (June 14), there are parades in Rathfriland, Magherafelt, Ballinamallard and Corkley.

Meanwhile, parades are set to take place in Ballymoney, Bangor and Portadown on Saturday (June 15).

Also on Saturday, The Whitehouse Williamite Historical Society are holding a parade in Rathcoole in the afternoon, while the 36th (Ulster) Division Memorial Association are staging a parade in East Belfast on Saturday night.

Rathfriland

In Rathfriland, around 40 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Pride Of the Hill Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 7.15pm.

The parade route includes Downpatrick Street, Main Street, Upper Church Square, John Street, The Cut, Newry Road, Newry Street, Lower Church Square.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Pride of the Hill Old Boys Flute Band, Moneyslane Flute band, Crossgar Young Defenders, South Belfast Young Conquerors, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Pride Of The Shore, Grallagh Unionest Flute Band, Aughlisnafin Accordian, South Down Defenders, Bessbrook True Blues, Ardarragh Accordion, Legananny Accordian, Lambeg Orange and Blue, Gertrude Star, Pride of Ballinaran, Annalong Single Star, Star of Down, Markethill Protestant Boys, Kilcluney Volunteers, Drumderg Loyalists, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Corbet Accordion, Downshire Guiding Star, Kinallen Flute Band, Skeogh Flute Band, Loyal sons of Benagh, Blackskull Orange and Blue, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Portadown True Blues, Portadown Defenders, Quilly True Blues, Brunswick Accordian, Downpatrick Red Hand Defenders, Rising Sons of the Valley, Drumlough Highland Pipe Band, Annahinchago Pipe Band, Moneygore Pipe Band, Benraw Highland Pipe Band, Closkelt Pipe Band, Pride of Knockmore Flute Band, Billy Boys Rathcoole, Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the Lagan Valley Flute Band, Sons of Ulster Dromore, The Commons Silver, Hunter Moore Memorial Flute, Flute Band Church, Pride of the Raven FB, Portavogie Red Hand Defenders, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band.

Magherafelt

In Magherafelt, over 50 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Dunamoney Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 7pm.

The parade route includes Rainey Street Carpark, Rainey Street, Westland Road, Moneymore Road, Queen Street, Market Street, Kirk Avenue, Queens Avenue, Ballyronan Road, Fairhill, King Street, Church Street, Broad Street, Rainey Street, Rainey Street Carpark.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Ballymoughan Flute Band, Aughrim Rose of Derry Accordion Band, Curran Traditional Flute Band, Aughagaskin Flute Band, Megargy Accordion Band, Castledawson Part Music Flute Band, Desertmartin Accordion Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Kilcluney Flute Band, Ballynahinch, Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band, Cookstown Sons of William, Derryloran Boyne Defenders, Montober Flute Band, Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band, Gortagilly Flute Band, Maghera Sons of William, Freemand Memorial, Pride of the Bann Coleraine, Ballycraigy Flute Band, Cairncastle Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Annaghmore Star and Crown Flute Band, Castledawson First Flute Band, Crown Defenders, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Blair Memorial, Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady, William King Memorial Flute Band, Portrush Flute Band, Giant's Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band, Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band, Armagh True Blues, Donaghadee Flutes & Drums, Gertrude Star Flute Band, Sons of Ulster Randalstown, Boveedy Flute Band, Pride of Knockmore Flute Band, Tobermore Loyalist Flute Band, Pride of the Village, Newtownards Protestant Boys, Cookstown Grenadiers, Lismacurrican Flute Band, Sons of Ulster, Ladyhill Flute Band, Derryloran Flute Band, Sgt White Memorial Bush, Boveedy Flute Band, North Down Defenders Flute Band, Bangor Protestant Boys, Dunmurry Protestant Boys, Robert Graham Memorial Bangor, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Moneydig, West Bann Protestant Boys Flute Band, Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band, Const N Anderson Memorial.

Ballinamallard

In Ballinamallard, around 36 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Ballinamallard Accordion Band. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Ballinamallard Football Club, Ennikillen Road, Main Street, Makenny Road, Ballinamallard Primary School, Makenny Road, Main Street, Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard Football Club.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Ardess Accordian Band, Lisbellaw Accordion Band, Ballindarragh Accordion Band, Tempo Accordion Band, Aghyaran Accordion Band, Blacksessiagh Accordion Band, Pride of the Birches Accordion Band, Loughans Accordion Band, Drum Accordion Band, Mullaghboy Acordion Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Barr Pipe Band, Enniskillen Pipe Band, Derryclavin Pipe Band, Cavanaleck Pipe Band, Trillick Pipe Band, Drumquin Pipe Band, Drumharvey Pipe Band, Killadeas Pipe Band, Ballinamallard Silver Band, Kilskeery Silver Band, Ballyreagh Silver Band, Tempo Silver Band, Maguiresbridge Silver Band, Churchill Silver Band, Roughans Silver Band, South Fermanagh Flute Band, South Fermanagh Loyalist Auld Boys, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, Defenders of the Rock Flute Band, Border Defenders Flute Band, Pride of the Village Magheraveely Flute Band, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band, Florencecourt Flute Band, Magheraboy Flute Band, Brookeborough Flute Band, Cornafanog Flute Band, Teemore Accordian Band, Omagh True Blues, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the Derg Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Auld Boys Flute Band, Aughafatten Coronation Accordion Band, Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Dungannon Silver Band, Gillygooley Pipe Band, Mullinagoagh Pipe Band.

Corkley

In Corkley, around 13 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Corkley Pipe Band. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The parade route runs from the bottom of Annvale Road (junction with the Dundrum Road) to Corkley Orange Hall.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Knockanin Accordion Band, Drumderg Flute Band, Kilcluney Flute Band, Ballyrea Crown Defenders, Aughnagurgan, Hamiltonsbawn Silver, Tullyvallen, Carnagh Accordion Band, Mullaghbrack Accordion, Mavemacullen Accordion Band, John Hunter Accordion Band, Synotts True Blue Flute Band.

Ballymoney

In Ballymoney, around 60 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band . The parade gets under way at 8 .30pm.

The parade route includes North Road Ballymoney, Eastermeade Gardens, Charlotte Street, Main Street, Meetinghouse Street, Newal Road, Trinity Drive, John Street, Victoria Street, Linenhall Street, High Street, Townhead Street, Townhead Street Carpark.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Dunaghy, Drumaheagles Flute Band, Ballymaconnelly Flute Band, Crown Defenders, Bovedy Flute Band, Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band, Pride of the Bann Flute Band, Freeman Memorial Flute Band, Ulster Protestant Boys, Ballyquinn Flute Band, Star of the Roe Flute Band, Edenmore Flute Band, North Ballymena Flute Band, Garryduff Flute Band, Lynsay Mooney Memorial, Dunloy Accordion Band, Sons of Ulster Flute Band Randlestown, Ballykeel Flute Band, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Portrush Flute Band, Armoy Flute Band, Burntollet Flute Band, Movenis Sons Of William Flute Band, Cairncastle Young Defenders Flute Band, Ahoghill Flute Band, Cloughfern Young Defenders Flute Band, Rathcool Flute Band, Ulster First Flute Flute Band, Finaghy True Blues, Ballynarrig Orange and Blue, Killycoogan Accordion Band, Bushside Flute Band, Kells Flute Band, Ballycraigy Flute Band, Steeple Flute Band, Carrickfergus Defenders, Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band, Vow Accordion Ballymoney, Milltown Accordion Band, Lambeg,Stranocum Flute Band, Pride Of Orange And Blue Flute Band, Eastbank Flute Band, Articlave, Lisnamurrican, Giants Causeway, West Bann Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of Ballymacash, Rankin Memorial Flute Band, Stranocum Flute Band,Pride of the Park Armoy, Rathcoole Young Defenders, Constable Norman Anderson Memorial Flute Band, Crown Defenders, Gertrude Star, Craigwarren Flute Band, Gortnagilly Flute Band, Benvarden Flute Band, Moyarget Flute Band.

Bangor

In Bangor, around 45 bands will take part in Saturday afternoon's parade, hosted by North Down Defenders Flute Band . The parade gets under way at 3pm.

The parade route includes Owenroe Drive, Drumahirk Drive, Rathgael Road, Clandeboye Road, Meadowvale, Meadowvale Park, Clandeboye Road, Owenroe Drive.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Somme Memorial, Bangor Protestant Boys, Robert Graham Memorial, Westbann Protestant Boys Flute Band, Newtownards Protestant Boys, North Down First Flute, Red Hand Defenders, Pride of the Bann, Dunamoney, Armagh True Blues Band, Ulster Grenadiers, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Gertrude Star, Lambeg Orange & Blue, Pride of Ballymacash, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Cloughfern Young Conquerors, Downshire Guiding Star, Donaghadee Flutes & Drums, Shankill Old Boys, Constable Anderson, Sgt Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band, Sons of Ulster, Braniel Loyal, Dunmurray Protestant Boys, WM Strain WM Lightbody Memorial Flute band, Tullycarnet Flute Band, Finaghy True Blues, Ulster First Flute, Mourne Young Defenders, North Ballymena Protestant Boys, Fairhill, Pride of the Shore, Johnston Memorial Flute Band, Somme Memorial, North Down First Flute, Newtownards Melody, Greyabbey Flute Band, Benvarden, Crimson Star, Goldsprings, Pride of Lagan Valley, Shankill Road Defenders, Loyal Sons of Ulster Ballykeel, Shankill Star.

Portadown

In Portadown, around 50 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Portadown True Blues Flute Band.

The parade route includes Thomas Street, Market Street, High Street, Church Street, Jervis Street, Atkinson Avenue, West Street, High Street, Castle Street, Bridge Street, *Return*, Bridge Street South, High Street, Thomas Street.

On Facebook, Portadown True Blues said their parade is open to all bands wishing to attend. They added: “The streets of Portadown will be filled with plenty of Ulster’s finest marching bands.

"The band will parade at 5.30pm from Hanover Club up to the band mural at Edgarstown for an act of remembrance then down to Bar Indigo were we will start from at 7.30pm.

"The band members will be going about the streets doing a bucket collection. And to end the night, a disco back at the Hanover club.”

Rathcoole

In Rathcoole on Saturday afternoon, The Whitehouse Williamite Historical Society are staging a fun day and parade to commemorate the landing of King William in 1690. At Sir James Craig park, from 12-2pm, there will be a selection of food and cultural stalls, a children’s disco, face painting, balloon modelling, bouncy castles and entertainment from the Seven Towers Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club. The parade, involving around seven bands, begins at 2pm from Sir James Craig park. There will then be a historical re-enactment, lighting of a beacon and refreshment stalls at the end of the parade at the Whitehouse/Gideons Green.

East Belfast