Here are some of the bands and organisations who have applied to the Parades Commission to march on Easter Monday – April 10, 2023.
They include:
- ABOD Belfast Browning Club – East Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Campsie Club – Castlederg – 10 April, 2023
- Mourne Vintage Club – Kilkeel – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Murray Club – Crumlin Branch – 10 April 2023
- Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band – East Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Campsie Club Rasharkin – Rasharkin – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Newtownstewart Branch – Newtownstewart – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Clounagh Campsie Club – Portadown – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD 1st Rathcoole – Newtownabbey – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Clifton Branch – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Shankill – Belfast – 10 April 2023
- ABOD No Surrender Club South Belfast – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- Ligoniel Walker Club ABOD – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
ABOD Belfast & District Amalgamated Committee – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Lurgan No 1 Branch Club – Lurgan – 10 April 2023
- ABOD South Derry & East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Bangor Browning Club – Bangor – 10 April, 2023
- ABOD Shankill Road Campsie Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- Moneymore Young Farmers – Magherafelt – 10 April, 2023
- Armagh Commemoration Committee – Armagh – 10 April, 2023
- Clonduff Vintage & Classic Club, Hilltown – 10 April, 2023
- Tyrone National Graves Association – Carrickmore – 10 April, 2023
- Sandy Row Mitchelburne Branch Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- Derryloran Boyne Defenders – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
- Cookstown Apprentice Boys – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
- Mitchelburne Club ABOD Kesh Branch – Kesh – 10 April, 2023
- Morris Minor Owners Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- Apprentice Boys of Derry, Newtownards Club – Newtownards – 10 April 2023
- Killyleagh Apprentice Boys Mitchelburn Club – Killyleagh – 10 April, 2023
- Belfast Walker Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
- Apprentice boys of Derry (larne Walker club) – Larne – 10 April, 2023
- Sons of Ireland – Rasharkin – 10 April, 2023
- Ballyeaston Baker Club – Ballyclare – 10 April, 2023
- Ballycraigy sons of Ulster – Antrim – 10 April, 2023
- Carrickfergus Campsie Club – Carrickfergus – 10 April 2023
Michelburne Club - Garvetagh Branch – Castlederg – 10 April, 2023
Campsie Club, Muckamore Branch – Antrim – 10 April, 2023
Five of the applications have been marked as ‘sensitive’ on the Parades Commission website.
Determinations on the five parades have now been published.
