News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
3 minutes ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
48 minutes ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
2 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
3 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Here is a list of the bands and organisations who have applied to the Parades Commission to march on Easter Monday, 2023 - determination reached for 5 bands

Here are some of the bands and organisations who have applied to the Parades Commission to march on Easter Monday – April 10, 2023.

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:38 GMT- 1 min read

They include:

  • ABOD Belfast Browning Club – East Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Campsie Club – Castlederg – 10 April, 2023
  • Mourne Vintage Club – Kilkeel – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Murray Club – Crumlin Branch – 10 April 2023
  • Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band – East Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Campsie Club Rasharkin – Rasharkin – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Newtownstewart Branch – Newtownstewart – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Clounagh Campsie Club – Portadown – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD 1st Rathcoole – Newtownabbey – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Clifton Branch – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Shankill – Belfast – 10 April 2023
  • ABOD No Surrender Club South Belfast – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Ligoniel Walker Club ABOD – Belfast – 10 April, 2023

  • ABOD Belfast & District Amalgamated Committee – Belfast – 10 April, 2023

  • ABOD Lurgan No 1 Branch Club – Lurgan – 10 April 2023
  • ABOD South Derry & East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Bangor Browning Club – Bangor – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Shankill Road Campsie Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Moneymore Young Farmers – Magherafelt – 10 April, 2023
  • Armagh Commemoration Committee – Armagh – 10 April, 2023
  • Clonduff Vintage & Classic Club, Hilltown – 10 April, 2023
  • Tyrone National Graves Association – Carrickmore – 10 April, 2023
  • Sandy Row Mitchelburne Branch Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Derryloran Boyne Defenders – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
  • Cookstown Apprentice Boys – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
  • Mitchelburne Club ABOD Kesh Branch – Kesh – 10 April, 2023
  • Morris Minor Owners Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Apprentice Boys of Derry, Newtownards Club – Newtownards – 10 April 2023
  • Killyleagh Apprentice Boys Mitchelburn Club – Killyleagh – 10 April, 2023
  • Belfast Walker Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Apprentice boys of Derry (larne Walker club) – Larne – 10 April, 2023
  • Sons of Ireland – Rasharkin – 10 April, 2023
  • Ballyeaston Baker Club – Ballyclare – 10 April, 2023
  • Ballycraigy sons of Ulster – Antrim – 10 April, 2023
  • Carrickfergus Campsie Club – Carrickfergus – 10 April 2023

  • Michelburne Club - Garvetagh Branch – Castlederg – 10 April, 2023

  • Campsie Club, Muckamore Branch – Antrim – 10 April, 2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five of the applications have been marked as ‘sensitive’ on the Parades Commission website.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday, 2022 Easter Bank Holiday Monday is one the busiest days for parades during the Easter holidays. Last year there were 54 parades planned across Northern Ireland throughout the day - 30 of which are Apprentice Boys marches.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday, 2022 Easter Bank Holiday Monday is one the busiest days for parades during the Easter holidays. Last year there were 54 parades planned across Northern Ireland throughout the day - 30 of which are Apprentice Boys marches.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday, 2022 Easter Bank Holiday Monday is one the busiest days for parades during the Easter holidays. Last year there were 54 parades planned across Northern Ireland throughout the day - 30 of which are Apprentice Boys marches.
Most Popular

Determinations on the five parades have now been published.

See the Parades Commission website here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
On April 23 we will all get an Emergency Alert from the UK government service

LATEST: PSNI confirm they have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a 37-year-old woman in Portadown

Thousands of marchers took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry
Thousands of marchers took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry
Thousands of marchers took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry

This local 1780 Georgian mansion on exquisite private grounds has everything you'd need - 30 images

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investigation launched into damage caused to ATM in early hours of morning in Armagh

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday.
PSNIPortadownGeorgianArmagh