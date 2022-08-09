Hot stuff ... NI sweating on another heatwave

The week got off to a sunny start yesterday and the Met Office has said the Province can expect hotter to come.

Heatwave thresholds are likely to be met for much of the UK, particularly England and Wales.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also see temperatures into the high 20s by Friday.

A visitor to the grounds of Stormont enjoys the riot of colour yesterday

The threshold of a heatwave for NI is when temperatures reach 25 degrees Celsius or above for three consecutive days or more.

Today is expected to be dry and sunny with temperatures hitting 23 degrees.

Meanwhile the outlook for tomorrow to Friday is even more promising for sun worshippers.

Met Office forecasters say it will be dry and bright with plenty of sunshine with temperatures likely to exceed the heatwave threshold.

The heatwave in July saw temperatures reach 31.2 degrees in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

That was point one of a degree lower than the Northern Ireland record which came last July when the mercury hit 31.3 in Castlederg in Co Tyrone.

Last month, for the first time on record UK temperatures exceeded 40 degrees.

The Met Office said that some UK temperatures are likely to rise into the low-to-mid 30s, however temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced last month.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It will be a lot of sunshine for a vast majority of the UK and also temperatures rising day after day.

“Not everyone will initially see those sunny conditions, but towards the end of the week even Scotland and Northern Ireland will join the rest of the UK in having generally fine, sunny and very warm if not hot conditions.”