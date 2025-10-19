A Dollingstown woman who creates skincare and holistic therapy products from natural ingredients has been chosen as the winner of the Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon heat of a Northern Ireland-wide entrepreneurship competition.

Following her success at local level in the Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch competition, Margaret McKee of Humble Bee Therapies is now looking forward to taking part in the regional final – and the opportunity of giving her popular business a brilliant boost.

As the local winner, Margaret has already secured £1,000 investment for her business, and her place in the Ultimate Pitch Final next month means she is now in with the chance of winning an additional £5,000.

Humble Bee Therapies offers holistic treatments and a handcrafted natural skincare range. Margaret, a therapist and beekeeper, said she started the business because she wanted to create products that were as kind to the skin as they are to the earth.

Overall winner of the Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch Margaret McKee, centre, is pictured with judge Ciaran Cunningham and Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Jessica Johnston. Picture: released on behalf of Go Succeed.

Margaret was among several entrepreneurs to pitch at the local Ultimate Pitch heat at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre, with others including Carter Wilson, who runs a 3D printing business and won the Rising Star Award, and Victoria Fratescu, who runs an IT/coding academy for kids and won the Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Jessica Johnston, said: “The Ultimate Pitch is a fantastic celebration of innovation and ambition, and the calibre of entrepreneurs at our local heat has been outstanding. Huge congratulations to all the finalists on their impressive pitches.

“We wish the overall winner every success at the regional final and look forward to seeing all the participants continue their entrepreneurial journey.”

Margaret and the other heat winners from each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils will now progress to The Ultimate Pitch regional final in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, Co Derry / Londonderry on November 19.

The overall winner at the regional final will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, £5,000 investment, and a prize package including a photography session supplied by Brian Thompson Photography, podcast recording session supplied by Attention X Studio NI, membership of Toastmasters, and a media training session supplied by LK Communications.

Winners of sub-categories at the regional final, which include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur, will also receive £1,500 towards their business idea.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite regional finalist to win the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Ardmore Group, with the winner also receiving a £1,500 cash prize.

The Ultimate Pitch competition is organised by the UK government-backed enterprise support service Go Succeed which is is delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.