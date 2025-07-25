Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th July 2025 The PSNI investigation into the murder of a mother and her two children continues at the scene of the incident outside in Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh. Emergency services attended an incident at a property on Wednesday morning and one man remains in hospital. The victims have been named as 45-year-old Vanessa Whyte and her children James Rutledge(14) and Sara Rutledge(13). Vigil held at Maguiresbridge’s Primary School. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeplaceholder image
Hundreds of people have gathered for a community vigil in memory of a woman and her two teenage children who died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 25th Jul 2025, 21:15 BST
People wrapped their arms around each other as they remembered Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13.

