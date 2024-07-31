'I couldn’t be prouder': Lady Mary Peters hails Daniel Wiffen after he strikes Olympic gold in Paris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Wiffen became the first Northern Ireland athlete since Mary Peters to win an individual gold at a summer Olympics last night, following a thrilling 800m freestyle swim in Paris.

Representing Team Ireland, the 23-year-old from Magheralin near Moira, also set a new Olympic record time of 7:38.19 as he held off the USA’s Bobby Finke in a nail-biting finish.

Then just over an hour later Belfast swimmer Jack McMillan also struck gold as Team GB retained the men’s 4x200m freestyle title, although he did not swim on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wiffen and McMillan’s golds mean five NI athletes have now won summer Olympics gold, with the two others going to Stephen Martin and Jimmy Kirkwood of the GB men’s hockey team from 1988.

Lady Mary Peters, who defied the odds to win pentathlon gold at the 1972 games in Munich, couldn’t be happier for Daniel – who has been supported by the Mary Peters Trust.

“Daniel deserves his gold medal, he swam brilliantly,” she said.

“It was so exciting to watch the race. As one of our Mary Peters Trust athletes, I’ve followed Daniel’s progress over several years and it’s simply fantastic to see all the hard graft and dedication pay off with a medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huge congratulations to Daniel. His family and coaches will be so proud.”

Gold medalist Daniel Wiffen holds his gold medal for the men's 800-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday night

See also:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Mary, whose trust is supporting a total of 27 athletes at the games, added: “I couldn’t be prouder of Daniel, as I am of all our local athletes competing for Team Ireland and Team GB.

“Each and every one of them has worked their socks off to be part of such an amazing and memorable sporting spectacular.”

Speaking poolside afterwards, a jubilant Wiffen said: “I don’t think a lot of people actually believed me that I was going to do it tonight but yeah it was incredible. I’ve done it – that’s all I want to say!”