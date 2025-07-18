'I have been to a lot of big American competitions - The Open in Portrush is better'

Spectators at The Open in Portrush have been delivering their verdicts, with some saying that the event is better than many of its American counterparts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News Letter was out speaking to visitors and volunteers on day two of the competition.

Richard Knox, 68, from Greenville, South Carolina, said: "I think they're doing a great job. The organisation compared to tournaments at home is a couple of levels above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This one is run as well as any golf tournament I've ever been to – I've been to four Opens, I've been to the Masters probably 10 times, US Open, Walker Cup, Ryder Cup. As I said, this compares favourably to any of them.

Richard Knox, Anna and Owen Bacock, and Kathy Newell (with some of her biscuits)

"I've been fortunate enough to have played this course, and many times and it's amazing to watch these guys play it. It's so different for them than an ordinary guy.

"It's a little better organised than 2019. I think the town and the surrounding area is more clued-in this time.

"A lot of restaurants, food service places, have experience of being overwhelmed in 2019, and they're better organised this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Ulster-Scot by background, this is his 40th trip to Northern Ireland.

"It's such a great sight to be able to come over now and not know when you've crossed the border,” he said.

"Before the military would jerk you out of the car. It's just the beauty, and the people [that keep beinging me back]."

Anna Bacock, 45, is originally from Lurgan, but now lives in a small town called Big Pine on a Native American reservation in California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has tickets for several days, and said: "It is fantastic – 10 out of 10. It's the people, the venue, the food trucks, the bathrooms. And the weather has been nice and cool.

"We've been to a US Open and this is a way better experience – the layout, accessibility, toilets. And do you know what? It's almost spotless!"

Her son Owen, 16, was born in California, and said: "I'm rooting for Rory. I love his swing – it's amazing, and with my mum being from here, I've got to be a Rory supporter."

Stephanie Downes, 59 and from Kilkenny, had come up for a single day of the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's brilliant. I have to say all the volunteers and staff are super-friendly.

"We were here in 2019, but before that it was 30 years since I'd been up here. And tomorrow, we're going along the Antrim coast."

As to who she's supporting, she said: "Rory: he's number one. I'm trying to see Scottie too, but Rory is just the king of the castle, isn't he?"

Does he enjoy much support in Kilkenny too?

"Are you joking me?" she asked. "Everybody would be shouting for Rory: he's brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The roof will come off Northern Ireland – in fact the whole of Ireland – if he wins."

Bob Underhill, 77, had come with his wife Libby, 67, from Chester for the tournament.

"We've been to a number of Opens," he said.

"I've been to at least 10. There's a lot more space here – it's a good spectator course, unlike some."

"Hopefully we'll have a European winner - and preferably a British winner," said his wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer steward Kyle Leckey, 50, said 50,000 people were expected throughout Friday.

A Portrush native himself, he has given up his time for eight days to help direct people around the course, unpaid.

"I'm a bit of a people person I suppose," he said.

"It's just the buzz of the place, and it's great to meet folk: from Australia, New Zealand, India.

"Anybody I've spoken to is just in awe of the coast and the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think from a tourist point of view, it's huge. They just can't get over the scenery here. You'd like to think they'll come back.

"This is bigger than in 2019; more infrastructure around the course."

With him was Jim McDowell, 67, and from Glengormley.

A part-time aircraft repair technician with Spirit Aerosystems, he was also an unpaid steward.

"I'm a golfer so it was an opportunity to get up close to this whole caravan that moves around the world and see it from the inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My job here is to present Northern Ireland in as good a light as I can, and to hope people come back. I'm promoting the best place in the world."

Another reason he came is that he is a member of Greenacres Golf Course near Ballyclare – the same course that Northern Irish competitor Tom McKibbin belonged to as a boy.

"I'm here to see him do well and promote Greenacres – which needs it,” he said.

Kathy Newell, 45 and from Lurgan, was never a golf fan. So how come she's at The Open?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her company Just Say Hooray was hired to make Open-themed biscuits for Callaway Golf, so she got a ticket for Friday's golf and came with some friends.

"I have to be honest, I didn't have an interest in golf," she said. "But I have totally loved it.