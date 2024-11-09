In Pictures: Apprentice Boys hold Remembrance events in Belfast with a service of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 15:33 GMT
Apprentice Boys parade in Belfast city centre and Willowfield ahead of wreath laying events

-----------

Apprentice Boys Remembrance in Belfast on Saturday

1. INNLnews-Apprentice Boys Rememberance Service 0004-NIRupload.JPG

Apprentice Boys Remembrance in Belfast on Saturday Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Apprentice Boys Remembrance in Belfast on Saturday

2. INNLnews-Apprentice Boys Rememberance Service 0005-NIRupload.JPG

Apprentice Boys Remembrance in Belfast on Saturday Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Apprentice Bots Remenbrance in Belfast on Saturday

3. INNLnews-Apprentice Boys Rememberance Service 0006-NIRupload.JPG

Apprentice Bots Remenbrance in Belfast on Saturday Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Apprentice Boys Remembrance in Belfast on Saturday

4. INNLnews-Apprentice Boys Rememberance Service 0010-NIRupload.JPG

Apprentice Boys Remembrance in Belfast on Saturday Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Belfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice